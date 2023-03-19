Dana Bergthold, Lincoln Way CHSD 210 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Dana Bergthold

What office are you seeking? Lincoln-Way High School 210 School Board

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and Employer: Assistant Superintendent of Student Services for Hinsdale School District 181

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Frankfort

Campaign Website: No

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (B.A.)

Master of Arts in School Psychology (M.A.)

Master of Arts in School Leadership (M.A.)

Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.)

Community involvement: Volunteer at Frankfort Fall Festival

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married for 22 years to my husband Joe and I have two children Raegan (17) and Tyler (16).

Why are you running for office?

Over my career in education, I have spent countless hours making sure that families are included in decisions that impact their children in each school district I have served. Now that my own children are grown, I would like to give back some time to my community and ensure that future students and teachers have access to the quality resources, activities, and amazing staff that helped my children grow.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My career in education has solidified my belief that all children can learn at high levels with access and exposure to high-quality resources and curriculum. I hope to bring my knowledge, experience, and training in mediation to support the best practices that are foundational to student success.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I firmly believe that the administrators, teachers, and support professionals know the students the best. I will work with the other Board Members to ensure that all decisions are based on what is best for students and revisited on a regular cycle to make sure everyone has access to the most current resources. I plan to make sure that no single individual makes curricular decisions without a process for gathering input and vetting appropriate resources district-wide.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Without understanding the current student culture, or having discussions with the mental health professionals in the district, I am unsure. I absolutely support the rights of each student to feel safe and supported while at school without their gender identity being involved. I will ensure that there are policies and procedures in place to support the diversity and inclusion of students throughout the district. This will be something that I will need to gather more information about should I be elected to the Board.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

As a parent of students who had two years of COVID impact on their experiences in High School, I hope to keep issues that arise in these areas as topics of discussion because the ongoing support of all students is a priority of mine. I am passionate about using data and feedback to understand the progress of every student group including a focus on gender, special education, and economically impacted students. As a taxpayer and parent, I support that my children are taught to create space for everyone in their lives and to be kind and empathetic when they are interacting with their peers. If elected, I hope to bring more support and recognition for the district’s efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Not at this time.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

All educators should feel valued and pay is definitely a part of that value. I think adding to the stipends for sports, clubs, and activities would encourage staff to continue to spend their energy to help students before and after school. Students will also benefit from these additional opportunities. Teachers should be able to live comfortably in retirement and not feel like they need to continue working just to survive. As a Board Member, I am willing to make sure that district staff is supported while also making sure that the decisions regarding salaries are sustainable and that ongoing budgetary balance is achievable.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I would support reviewing suggested changes to keep qualified and highly educated staff. Additionally, I would support reviews for salaries for support staff including paraprofessionals, administrative support staff and maintenance personnel to ensure that our schools continue functioning at a high level. I would investigate how to incentivize those who desire to gain more knowledge in their area of expertise.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Superintendents have extremely difficult roles to balance the wants and needs of the community and to continue the work of educating young people. A Superintendent who is engaged in efforts to continuously improve, and focused on student success, deserves every dollar of their salary. No individual’s job directly correlates to the hours invested and if elected, I will support the review and development of a Superintendent contract that reflects the district’s successes. In relation to the District’s funding, the Superintendent’s salary is a very small fraction of the District’s budget and should reflect the District’s success as determined by the School Board.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

No

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, I feel Dr. Tingley brings knowledge and understanding of the community and the needs of the district. Under his leadership, the District has seen increased financial stability and community stabilization which was needed after a very difficult period following the closure of one high school building.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Yes, high school-age children should be knowledgeable about their bodies and information about issues that they will be exposed to in college and beyond. I feel parents should be knowledgeable about these standards and have conversations with their own children about these topics in conjunction with the teachers who will be delivering the content.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think the District did the best it would with no playbook. I personally understand the logistical difficulties that were in place for schools. While this was the case, I think communication could have been improved. The information that was being shared was either nonspecific or excessive and became white noise. I think every District learned how to do things differently and will take those lessons into the future.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that there is no single solution that will please everyone. In a time where individuals have more access to information via the internet and social media, many issues get a spotlight that likely would not be negatively impactful. On polarizing topics, I hope to be able to use my skills in mediation to develop a clear understanding of the issues, needs, and possible solutions to determine solid next steps.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Generally, yes. We have access to high-quality schools and our students are safe and supported. As a taxpayer, I know that our taxes are higher than in some other areas. I would not want to sacrifice the quality of educational opportunities to save a small amount on taxes. With that being said, I would like to see more about the District’s future budget plans to see if the resource allocations are appropriate and beneficial for both the community and the students.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

I am unsure if this is a need at this time. I would need to have more information to determine if and when tax revenue would impact our students differently.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Lowering taxes in the District would impact more than just the schools. If elected, I would need to utilize historical data trends, and outcomes to determine how to reserve additional funds. At this time, I do not know of a need in this area.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Everyone deserves an opportunity to review and understand issues that impact them directly. I am entering this race to understand more about our community needs and to be a part of a District where my own children attend. I encourage everyone to be honest about what they know and understand and to seek out information and challenge thinking in an open and respectful manner.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.