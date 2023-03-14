One of six Sandwich City Council candidates stumps for voters as sole forum participant

Editor’s note: To read more election coverage, check out Daily Chronicle Election Central at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election. Coverage of all three nights of League of Women Voters forums is there.

SANDWICH – Cara Killey, who’s served as the Sandwich City Council’s 2nd Ward Alderman for 15 years, hopes to gain voters’ support again this April.

Longtime incumbent Killey appealed to voters during a recent virtual candidate forum co-hosted by League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and Northern Public Radio’s WNIJ. Killey’s challenger, Adam Arnett, did not appear at the forum, league moderator Cate Williams said.

Williams gave Killey two minutes to stump for her campaign during the forum. Killey was elected to 2nd Ward in 2007 and has held that position ever since.

“I consider the job of alderman as one of service to the city of Sandwich. And the things that I enjoy the most is when I’m able to direct people to the people that can help them with the needs they have,” Killey said. “And it’s been all kinds of things, concerning water issues, smoke that is bothering people, directly going to City Hall for all kinds of needs that they may have.”

Candidates for the other races on the Sandwich City Council also did not appear during the forum. Incumbents William “Bill” Fritsch and Karsta Erickson are seeking reelection for the 3rd Ward, which allows for two representatives on the council. First Ward incumbent Richard Robinson is seeking reelection unopposed, as is 4th Ward Alderman Fred Kreinbrink.

When only one candidate from an electoral race attends a virtual forum, the League of Women Voters implements what it calls an empty chair policy, prohibiting Williams from asking a variety of questions prepared for the forum. Instead, the lone candidate – in this case Killey – is given two minutes to pitch their political platforms to their voters.

Killey said she is a born-and-raised Sandwich resident and has a husband, as well as four children and two grandchildren.

Before Killey raised her family, she was the head teller at a bank. After her children began school, she worked as a bus driver for 12 years before transitioning to payroll work in the Sandwich School District 430 office for 14 years.

She also continues to do the book work at the print shop in Sandwich she and her husband own.

Killey closed out her two-minute stump speech to emphasis her meeting attention.

“Again, I’ve been on there for 16 years and I almost never miss a meeting,” Killey said. “I could think of less than five times I’ve missed a meeting, because I think they’re very important.”