Jeff Farren, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District candidate questionnaire

Full Name: Jeff Farren

What office are you seeking? Bristol Kendall fire district trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 74

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently I am a Bristol Kendall fire district trustee. Also a member of the Bristol Kendall joint cemetery commission

City: Yorkville

Campaign Website: Www.retainbkfdtrustees.com

Education: Bachelor of science in journalism from Northern Illinois University

Community involvement: Yorkville. lions Club, volunteer at Chapel on the Green, Yorkville

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Kathy. We. Have one grown daughter Colleen

Why are you running for office?

I am currently a BKFD trustee and feel I would like to continue as the department grows.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I think my experience at the Kendall County Record gives me local knowledge about the fire department and area.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I think something needs to be done about automatic weapons, but really don’t have the answer.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I don’t think crime is any worse here than other areas.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think the Kendall County Health Department did a tremendous job with their vaccine clinics.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

There is a lot of false information out there peddled as truth

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I would like to see government help the local businesses that are trying to survive here first.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Keep an eye on expenses as much as possible. Hard as it is with inflation.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I guess.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Just keeping up roads and water and sewer lines take so much effort. I don’t have an answer.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I am all for it. It is the peoples money we are spending!

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. People need to know what is going on.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

If it was a public matter, no.