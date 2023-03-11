David Guss, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District election questionnaire

Full Name: David Guss

What office are you seeking? Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee

What is your political party? n/a

What is your current age? 63

Occupation and Employer: Retired Police Officer Village of South Elgin

What offices, if any, have you previously held? n/a

City: Yorkville

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/David.Guss.BKFD

Education: Military and Police training

Community involvement: Election Judge, Poll watcher, working for local candidates

Marital status/Immediate family: No spouse, 2 children

Why are you running for office?

I believe in honesty, transparency, and accountability to taxpayers by taxing bodies. When elected as your BKFD Trustee, I will dedicate myself to ensuring that I support the training and equipping of Firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians to ensure that citizens within the District receive the very best service.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I’m fiscally conservative, transparent, and use common sense to make decisions.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I don’t believe this question has anything to do with the position I am seeking.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I don’t believe this question has anything to do with the position I am seeking.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Common sense seemed to be in short supply, mandates were unnecessary, and appeared to be a knee-jerk reaction for a Virus with a 99% recovery, except those with compromised immunity, generally older people, just like any flu season.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

People seem to panic, when panic, and despair, are promoted by Big Government and the media. Masking and isolation caused detrimental to the populace. People denied their own health to avoid the Plague by, missing regular testing and doctor’s appointments. Children suffered the worst, being the most healthy population suffering from hypercapnia, learning difficulties, and identity issues being masked and isolated.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I don’t believe this question has anything to do with the position I am seeking.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I don’t believe this question has anything to do with the position I am seeking.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I don’t believe this question has anything to do with the position I am seeking.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Government should be open, transparent and follow the rule of law.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I don’t believe this question has anything to do with the position I am seeking.