Darin Peterson, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District election questionnaire

Full Name: Darin Peterson

What office are you seeking? Bristol - Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee

What is your political party? This is a nonpartisan position

What is your current age? 52

Occupation and Employer: Retired Fire Captain, Real estate investor, part time/seasonal roadway worker for The Kendall County Highway Department.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Previously, (12) years of experience in H.O.A. budgeting, President and treasurer of a local H.O.A.

Formerly the Vice President of IAFF Local 3322, for 3 years.

City: Raised in Bristol Illinois and have lived the majority of my life in Yorkville.

Campaign Website: Darin Peterson for Bristol Kendall Fire District Trustee on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/Darin.Peterson.BKFD

Education: Graduated Y.H.S. 1988, Associate Degree in Fire Science (W.C.C.), State Licensed Paramedic (I.D.P.H.), Certified Advanced Technician Firefighter (I.F.S.I.), Certificate of course completion (National Fire Academy, Emmitsburg Maryland), Thousands of hours of classroom and practical training, Seminars and certificates including but not limited to; Hazardous materials technician, All aspects of Technical Rescue, Swift water, Ice and dive rescue, Equine Rescue, Tactical Emergency Medical Service Operator, Certified Fire Inspector, Public Fire Life Safety Educator, Fire Incident Safety officer, Amusement Park & Carnival Ride Safety Inspector, multiple National Incident Management System certifications (NIMS), Fireworks and Explosive Device course (ATF), and many more.

Community involvement: Previously involved as a Scout leader (BSA), Volunteer Coach for Yorkville Youth Tackle Football (YYTF), Volunteer Coach for T-Ball and Girls Softball, Local H.O.A. President and Treasurer, an active member of the Aurora Sportsmen’s Club.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my amazing wife and have three adult children, (28), (25), and (18).

Why are you running for office?

I believe in the citizen’s right to choose who represents them in how the taxpayer’s money is spent. I am knowledgeable about the Fire service and how it operates. I believe that my experience in contract negotiations, business practices, and moral and ethical values will help the First Responders and citizens of the Bristol – Kendall Fire Protection District. I will be advocating for our First Responders in collaboration with our citizens to address everyone’s concerns.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I believe in the methodology of Servant Leadership. I have a vast knowledge of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. I have lived in this community my whole life and I engage with the citizens of the United City of Yorkville and the Fire Protection District on a daily basis. I believe in fiscal responsibility, government transparency, and moral and ethical leadership.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am not sure what this question has to do with the position I am running for therefore I will keep my opinion to myself.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I am not sure what this question has to do with the position I am running for therefore I will keep my opinion to myself.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

My assessment is that Covid has changed our whole world, not just our community. It has aided in the division of our citizens and has created hardships for families, businesses, and every aspect of the world’s economy. Locally it has been devastating to our small businesses and school children. If you are looking for me to tell you I could have made better decisions, all I can say is I would have done some things differently. I believe in our nation’s freedoms and I support our American Constitution and the United States Bill of Rights.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I have learned that if we do not learn and teach history, it is certain to be repeated.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I am not sure what this question has to do with the position I am running for therefore I will keep my opinion to myself.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

As a Trustee, I will make sure all financial decisions are based on the factual needs of the Department and address the concerns of the citizens. The last thing we should be doing is over-taxing our citizens and driving them out of this community.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I do not believe creating new taxes is the solution to any problem.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The projects that concern the Fire Protection District are apparatus, Fire stations and facilities, and the most important infrastructure is APPROPRIATE STAFFING. Without the appropriate staffing, nothing else matters. The fire trucks and the buildings are useless if we dont have Firefighters to use them.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

I believe in our election process. I think we can always make voting more secure and we should always take measures to protect the rights of our citizens to have a fair election.

YES, of course, I will accept the results.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

This is in part the platform upon which I am running. I feel that citizens should be informed and have a say in how their tax dollars are being spent. The only reason government entities are not transparent is to hide wasteful spending or fraud. I will make sure that all the financials are posted on a public website so every citizen can find them easily. A transparent government should be the model, not the exception.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I am not sure what this question has to do with the position I am running for therefore I will keep my opinion to myself.