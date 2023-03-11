D. Scott Harmon, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District election questionnaire

Full Name: D. Scott Harmon

What office are you seeking? Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee

What is your political party? Non-Partisan

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and Employer: Principal Technology Specialist with CBI Storage Solutions Plainfield Illinois

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Plano Illinois Planning Commission

Board President Plano Christian Church

Director of Finance Plano Christian Church

Supervisory Committee Member CBI Federal Credit Union

City: Yorkville Illinois

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/Scott.Harmon.BKFD

Education: Studied Computer Science and Finance at Waubonsee Community College

Community involvement: Restore Church Yorkville

Marital status/Immediate family: Married 38 years to my wife Linda. We have 6 children.

Why are you running for office?

Advocating for our first responders in collaboration with our citizens to address their concerns.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

With my professional and non-for-profit background, I believe I can be a valuable contributor to our community fire protection district. My extensive financial systems and management background will allow me to identify areas where we can save on costs and allocate the district revenues to the benefit of the entire community while maintaining or lowering the district tax rate. I will ensure that we are compensating and training our district staff competitively to attract and retain the needed resources to meet the needs of the community. I will ensure that our fire firefighters and EMTs will have the right equipment to perform their duties in the safest and most efficient manner.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

No position.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Not a direct fire district issue, but is a concern.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The pandemic caused great confusion, division, harm and stress for the community as a whole.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That a crisis state can be very detrimental to the entire community as a whole. Many lives were turned upside down and irreparable harm was caused to many; academically, physically, psychologically, socially and financially.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Provide excellent fire protection service with least cost that will support growth and low insurance costs.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Maintain current fire district facilities and apparatus in an proactive manner and forecast appropriate replacement and additions at the least cost. Attract and retain fire professionals by offering incentives to high quality talent.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Not applicable.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Expand facilities and apparatus purchases as needed to meet the community fire protection needs.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Transparent government is key for constituent trust and support.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

F.O.I.A. is a key element in government transparency.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Not applicable.