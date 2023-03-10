Jessica Hoffmann, Barrington Hills Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Jessica Hoffmann

What office are you seeking? Barrington Hills Village Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 42

Occupation and Employer: Real Estate Broker, Wall Street Real Estate Group, Inc & Ala Carte Entertainment

City: Currently living in Barrington Hills, IL and from Elgin, IL

Education: B.A.Communications, DePaul University

Illinois Real Estate Managing Broker License

Community involvement: I am on the Board of Barrington Children’s Charities as the Director of Programming; working directly with District 220 schools and community members in providing essential needs to local children. I have volunteered with my children’s schools since they began in 2010 and will continue as they complete their education. I also facilitate many connections with our family businesses and local initiatives that need support.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married to Mark Hoffmann for 18 years and we have three daughters.

Why are you running for office?

I am committed to preserving the integrity of Barrington Hills for generations to come. Maintaining our community’s traditions and quality of life for our residents, taking special care of our village’s beautiful landscape and our pristine financial record, would be of top priority for me while serving as a Barrington Hills Trustee.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am devoted to our village, community members and way of life. I bring an extensive network of residents to my perspectives and maintain a commitment to working for the community as a whole. My professional background is focused in hospitality and service; I think those skills will contribute postively to the position of Village Trustee. I am excited for the opportunity to offer my time and service to the village; and give back to this amazing place to live and raise a family.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I support the ban on assault (weapons of war) weapons. Our gun violence as a nation must be addressed. It’s beyond frightening to have school age children. Lock down drills and mass shootings are the norm; they aren’t and shouldn’t be. The statistics of gun deaths in our nation are embarrassing. Something has to be done.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Luckily, crime is not a problem in our community. Low crime is one of the main reasons many people live here. If we were having crime issues; it would be at the top of my priorities to address. It’s hard to say exactly how I would “curb” the issue; I would have to know what the crime issue is and how it is directly affecting my community. I do know it would be of top concern for me as an elected Trustee.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Initially I thought things were handled well. However, as the pandemic stretched on and it became clear of the detriment the policies were having on our school age children and business community; I would have lifted the restrictions much sooner. These policies have negatively affected the local economy and put our children at a disadvantage.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned to how to be adaptable and problem solve. With three school aged children at home and our life being the restaurant business; it was a very stressful time. Learning to adapt to what is in front of you and problem solving to choose the best solution, is something that was really engrained in our reality, during that time.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

As a unique equestrian community, I would not be actively recruiting any economic development.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Our local tax dollars are used to fund our fire and police, parks and recs, roads and bridges to name a few. These tax expenditures are imperative to our community in providing a safe and appealing place to live.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Possibly, depending on location of dispensary and other specifics.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would love to see tax money set aside for bike trails in Barrington Hills. Bikers, runners and walkers use our main roads and it is very unsafe. Designated trails would be great for everyone, drivers and pedestrians/bikers alike.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, of course.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The more open and transparent, the better.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No