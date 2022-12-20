Newcomer joins race for Algonquin Village Board

Five candidates, including three incumbents, have filed for the upcoming Algonquin Village Board elections, village officials said Monday.

One additional candidate, George Nwogu of Algonquin, filed on Monday, the last day candidates could submit petitions, Algonquin Village Clerk Michelle Weber said.

Nwogu is currently on the McHenry County Community Development and Housing Grant Commission, representing District 1.

Over the past week, incumbent board trustee John Spella filed his candidacy petition, joining current trustees Brian Dianis and Maggie Auger in running for reelection.

The other candidate for next year’s board election in Algonquin is Deniz Namik, a graduate student studying dentistry at University of Illinois Chicago.

Namik told the Northwest Herald last week that was running to potentially bring a younger, new perspective to the board if elected.

No new candidates filed for the election in Lake in the Hills since last week, officials in the village clerk’s office said.

In that race, all three village three incumbent trustees – Suzette Bojarski, Diane Murphy and Wendy Anderson – filed petitions last week.

Murphy said she felt the current board was “very cohesive” and shared similar values in making decisions for Lake in the Hills.

“I have been very proud to have been a part of leadership,” Murphy said, citing 13 consecutive years of balanced budgets and not increasing property taxes as some recent accomplishments. “We [the village] continue to be relevant and inclusive with our programming and parks facilities.”

The Village Board recently opted to forgo the inflationary increase for the 13th straight year but will take money tied to new construction in town, according to the city documents. This is the second year in a row the village has taken an increase tied to new growth, according to village material.

The election takes place next year on April 4.