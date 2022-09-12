Election 2022: Kane, Lake county judges face off for vacant Illinois 2nd District Appellate Court seat

Two sitting judges – a Democrat from Lake County and a Republican from Kane County – are set to face off for one open seat on the Illinois Second District Appellate Court this November.

Lake County Judge Christopher Kennedy and Kane County Judge Susan Clancy Boles are vying for the vacant seat of Judge Michael Burke, a Republican who was appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court in March 2020 to fill a vacancy left by Judge Robert Thomas.

The Second District cover DeKalb, McHenry, Kendall, Kane and Lake counties.

Kennedy, a Democrat, described himself as “diligent, considerate and persistent,” with a diverse 25-year-long law career as a defense attorney, prosecutor and judge.

Seeing all sides of many different types of matters has given Kennedy “perspective and a deep appreciation for the great breadth and diversity of the law and those affected by it,” making him the best choice to serve on the appellate court for the second district.

Clancy Boles, a Republican, also pointed to her experience as making her right for the job and because she is a “doer, not a talker” when it comes to running a courtroom.

“I have the greatest amount of experience, both substantively and procedurally throughout my almost 16 years on the bench,” she said.

Boles, the only Republican to throw her name in for the Republican Party, said she has served in every courtroom throughout her career and “that combined with [her] leadership skills make [her] the right person” to fill the vacancy.

Boles began her career as a civil litigator with Rooks, Pitts & Poust in Chicago, then became partner at Clancy Law Offices in St. Charles where she worked for more than 17 years. She was appointed to the bench as an associate judge in 2007.

Boles said she has presided over a variety of jury trial courtrooms, including criminal, civil and juvenile, as well as speciality courts, such as drug and treatment alternative courts for cases involving mental illness.

Kennedy, who won the Democratic primary in June against two other candidates, began working as a prosecutor in the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office after passing the bar in 1994. While there, he tried numerous jury and bench trials, including many violent felony cases.

After several years as a prosecutor, he went to a firm in Chicago to try catastrophic personal injury cases. His experience includes defending verdicts on appeal, writing briefs and arguing before the Illinois Appellate Court.

After forming a firm with a partner in 2004, he argued on cases defending clients involved in personal injury, wrongful termination and contract cases.

“I ... understand the challenges ordinary families face, including some of the most difficult, like supporting a child with special needs,” Kennedy said. “As an appellate court judge, I will apply the law knowledgeably, correctly and fairly, without forgetting the people affected by our rulings.”

From 2003 to 2009, Kennedy, a married father of three adult children who lives in Libertyville, served on the board of the Autism Society of Illinois and volunteered as its legislative director. He has lobbied for laws helping those living with disabilities, ensuring they receive much-needed financial assistance and can afford medical care and medicine vital to live their lives, he said.

Boles, a married mother of three adult children who lives in Geneva, is a co-creator of Worries of the World Wide Web, an in-school program for middle and high school students. The program focuses on the dangers and potential criminal repercussions of cyber bullying, electronic harassment and sexting.

She has trained judges throughout the state and continues to present the program to schools, students and parents in the hopes of educating communities and encouraging students to make good decisions.

Boles also has administrative experience and served as chief judge of the Kane County court from 2015 to 2019. She is currently the presiding judge of its civil division.

“I treat everyone with respect and patience all while conducting an efficient courtroom,” Boles said. “I pride myself on being fully prepared each day and having the ability to listen … giving all litigants their day in court as they are entitled to.”

Among groups endorsing Kennedy are the Associated Firefighters of Illinois, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 881, Coalition of Frontline Police Officers and the Illinois Federation of Teachers. Among those endorsing Boles are the Latino Leadership Council, the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition and the International Union of Operating Engineers.

Both candidates were deemed “highly recommended” by the Illinois State Bar Association.