Early voting: Ventura jumps out to big lead in state Senate race

Will County Board Member Rachel Ventura had a big lead in the 43rd District state Senate race from mail-in and early voting results posted by the Will County Clerk’s Office when polls closed Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Ventura had 58% of the vote with 2,721.

State Sen. Eric Mattson, the Joliet firefighter appointed to the seat in May after incumbent John Connor suddenly resigned, had 42% of the vote with 1,989 votes.

The early totals included no precincts counted from Election Day voting.

The race for Senate District 43 is the one state legislative contest in the Joliet area that featured competitive races in both the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Seeking the Republican nomination are Diane Harris, a Joliet business owner and library board member, and Michelle Lee, a Joliet Junior College trustee from Shorewood.

They were tied with both having 836 votes from mail-in and early voting.

The Democratic primary got an early spark of controversy when Ventura challenged Mattson’s nominating petitions, alleging he had collected signatures fraudulently. The Illinois State Board of Elections, however, ruled in Mattson’s favor.

Mattson not only stayed on the ballot, he became state senator of the 43rd District after Connor resigned his seat claiming family medical needs. Local Democrats put Mattson in the seat in May. Ventura did not apply, contending the temporary seat should go to someone not in the race.

Senate District 49

Three Republicans are running for a spot on the November ballot to challenge Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood for the 49th District Senate seat.

The are Stacey Keagle of Plainfield, James Lawson of Plainfield and Felicity Joy Solomon of Shorewood.

Keagle was ahead from the early vote count with 835 votes followed by Lawson with 597 and Solomon with 313.

Cappel, running for re-election to the seat she first won in 2020, did not face a primary challenge.

The district includes much of Plainfield, and parts of Joliet, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Romeoville and Bolingbrook, and stretches into Kendall County.

House District 86

Rep. Larry Walsh Jr., D-Elwood, did not face a primary challenge in the 86th District, which includes much of Joliet and Rockdale, and parts of Shorewood, Channahon, Manhattan and Elwood.

Three candidates in the Republican primary looked for the party nomination to challenge Walsh. They are Scott Greene of Mahattan, James Lanham of Joliet, and Dinora Ruiz of Joliet.

Greene had the lead in early voting and mail-in ballots with 439 votes followed by Lanham, 260, and Ruiz, 155.

House District 98

Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, had a big lead as she faced a challenge in the Democratic primary in the district that she has represented since 2013.

Manley had 88% of the vote at 1,910.

Challenger Barry Maywood had 251 votes.

The district includes parts of Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Plainfield and Romeoville.

No Republican is seeking the 98th District House seat.