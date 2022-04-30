Stacey Keagle, Illinois State Senate 49th District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Stacey Keagle

What office are you seeking? Illinois State Senate 49th District

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Plainfield

Occupation: Nurse

Education: In my past, I was a substitute Teacher and accepted a position in Special Education. I am a Nurse and completed a Long-Term Administration program for an Administrator’s License. I received education with the Assisted Living Coalition. I received training as a Dementia Care Practitioner as well as several other trainings. I was deputized as a Deputy Sheriff. I am currently pursuing a dual Masters program for an MBA and an Masters in Public Health.

Campaign Website: www.staceyforstatesenate.com

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

The top issues are as follows:

1. Cost of Living

I would like to offer subsidies and tax incentives to attract industry/business to stimulate the economy.

2. Crime

I will combat the flow of drugs that will curve money flowing into crime that will decline violence, drugs, as well as other crime.

3. Corruption

I will pass common sense laws challenging corruption and making elected officials accountable for their actions.

4. Schools

I will halt the sexualization and indoctrination of our children by repealing SB 818.

5. Parental Rights

I will challenge any laws that will restrict parental rights.

6. Health Care

When I’m elected, I will push legislation to ensure every person has access to proper medical care and reduce medical and pharmaceutical costs.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

The main goal is to save lives, but, not at the expense of shutting down our state with mandates and over regulation. I would protect our elderly and any person immune compromised, but, it would need to be personal choice.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

The legislature needs to pass more legislation to combat public corruption and to hold elected officials accountable.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

Education and job placement for single parents that would provide individual economic prosperity.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be? I would repeal HB 3653, the crime bill that allow criminals cashless bail as January 1, 2023.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

I definitely support term limits. Illinois elected officials should not serve more than three terms.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

The legislature should eliminate the gas tax, not raise any taxes in Illinois, common sense spending to provide Illinois residents economic relief.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

The issue is out-of-control spending. Illinois legislators need to eliminate free spending and curb outrageous spending to needless programs.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

Three things the state government could do:

1. Pay our debt first and foremost

2. Reduce spending

3. We need pension reform with the ability to protect our pensioners and their pension funds

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

I would propose complete overhaul and oversight of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services because for far too long our children have been the victims of this agency.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Crime can be addressed through interstate interdiction to combat the flow of drugs, guns, and money to gangs and other criminal organizations., hire more Police, prosecute every crime, and hold criminals accountable for their actions.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

I acknowledge he is the current President of the United States.

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

My position on the Jan 6th, 2021 riot is that Individuals need to be held accountable for their criminal actions.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

I invite any industry with legal guidelines to the State of Illinois that would grow revenue.