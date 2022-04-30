Felicity Joy Solomon, 49th Senate District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Illinois Senate 49th District candidate Felicity Joy Solomon answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Illinois Senate primary election

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Felicity Joy Solomon

What office are you seeking? Senate 49th district

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Shorewood

Occupation: Life Coach

Education: PhD in Christian Counseling Master’s in Teaching Bachelor’s in English and Drama from Princeton University

Campaign Website: www.joyforillinois.com

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Top issues voters are concerned about are property taxes or the economy in general, education and safety.

I believe Illinois economy can be fixed by demanding integrity from our politicians. The budget itself is full of deception. Currently we are giving Illinoisans $100 back in taxes only to take it from them in January ‘23. I will speak out about any political game playing like that. I also promise to donate 20% of the overbloated legislative salary to local charities to show solidarity with the residence.

We need to get back to American values in education and stop the oversexualization of our children.

People are concerned about Chicago crime coming here. We need repair in our relationship with the police and foster mutual respect. Color free crime free America has programming that may benefit our area greatly.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

I will speak out against governmental overreach. I will promote proven preventatives like sunshine, fresh air, community support, and vitamin supplements. There are other helpful therapeutics with no side effects.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

Elect people with a proven track record of integrity and more people with knowledge and study of the Bible.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

Assumed 50-50 parenting. We must support our fathers in society in order to strengthen the family unit

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

Abortion funding

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

Term limits are more important for the teams writing the bills. I also think lowering legislative salaries until we get a better vote of approval from our citizens (meaning they stop leaving in droves) will ensure we only have public servants in office

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

Tighten it’s belt on spending. Some state funded agencies will have to wait to expand or buy many things they want.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

The underlying issue is uncontrolled spending. We need to stop being immature and make adult decisions by staying in the budget and no game playing.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

1. No games

2. No increase in the budget until taxes come down.

3. Reduce legislative salaries across the board.

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

We need to move to a welfare to work program and stop incentivizing generational benefits.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Institute stop and frisk and strengthen the family unit

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

No

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

Trump gave a great speech, the Democrats took advantage of the turn out. Capitol police ushered people into the building. Soros funded actors contributed to the chaos. Film crews were intentionally staged.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

None of this, including the lottery, is helping our schools or our people. Integrity and godly character being greater wealth and happiness. That’s what we need to promote. When we institute welfare to work programming we will have more productive citizens and that will boost our economy.