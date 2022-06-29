2022 primary election: Two Democrats vie for chance to unseat incumbent McHenry County clerk

With polls now closed in McHenry County, votes will begin to be tallied in the Democratic primary race for McHenry County clerk, the winner of which will face incumbent Joe Tirio in the general election in November.

The race Tuesday pitted McHenry Township Assessor Mary Mahady against Andrew Georgi, a former Hebron village trustee.

During the campaign, both Mahady and Georgi said they were running to fix prior issues related to how elections were handled.

During Tirio’s time as clerk, problems with election management have included incorrect ballot language, and ballot formatting changes that led to an incorrect vote total. Also, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in March that Tirio erred in removing a referendum question from the ballot in November 2020.

Mahady, who is currently in her third term as McHenry Township assessor, has touted her administrative experience, while Georgi cited his 10-year tenure in the Marines, as well as other political positions, as qualifications that made him the right fit for the county clerk position.

Georgi had previously ran for county clerk in 2018, losing ultimately to Tirio.

Both candidates also previously told the Northwest Herald they wanted to improve voter turnout and better prepare and train election judges.

The two other countywide races, besides county sheriff, did not involve competitive primary races.

Three candidates have filed from three different parties to run for county treasurer: Democrat Amin Karim, Republican Donna Kurtz, and Libertarian James. S. “Jim” Young.

Kurtz was endorsed by the current treasurer, Glenda Miller, who announced last December she would not seek reelection after holding the title since 2014.

Meanwhile, Republican incumbent Diana Hartmann is running uncontested for the position of regional superintendent of schools. Hartmann was appointed to the position earlier this year, replacing Leslie Schermerhorn, who was removed from the position last November in an unanimous McHenry County Board decision.