Mary Mahady, McHenry County Clerk 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Mary Mahady

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Clerk/Recorder

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently the elected McHenry Township Assessor (3rd term), Member of the McHenry County Board of Review (13 years)

City: McHenry

Occupation: McHenry Township Assessor

Education: BA from Loyola University Chicago, Certified Illinois Assessing Officer, Graduate of the Realtor Institute, Licensed Illinois Real Estate Agent, Realtor Professional Standard Training

Campaign Website: www.marymahady.com

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

1) Increasing access to voting for all eligible voters

2) Improving the voting process with accuracy, accountability and transparency

3) Improving accuracy in the public records handled by the Clerk/Recorder office

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

My budget would be part of the County Board budget. I would prepare a budget that provides for the proper and efficient operation of the Clerk/Recorder office. This budget would be prepared and reviewed in a fiscally responsible manner so that no tax dollars are wasted.

What level of confidence do you think voters have in local elections? What is driving that confidence or lack thereof?

I think voters lack confidence due to the continual mistakes we have been subjected to over the last several elections. These include incorrectly prepared ballots, inaccurate reporting of election results and unilateral decisions made by the current Clerk to omit a submitted referendum. When I am the County Clerk, I will make sure that voting is accessible to all eligible voters, the ballots are correct and that the election judges have the training and the tools needed to be successful in their roles. I am committed to doing the work to provide the efficient, transparent and accurate election process to restore trust and confidence in our elections for the citizens of McHenry County.

If you could redo any one decision made by the county clerk in the last four years, what would it be and why?

The unilateral decision by the current Clerk to overstep his authority in refusing to include a submitted referendum on the ballot. This resulted in a case at the Illinois Supreme Court where he was found to have made a decision outside of his authority. My concern is that this shows a continual lack of judgment on the part of the clerk to refuse to consult with appropriate authorities prior to making many decisions. This is only one example of the continued lack of judgment and execution in the performance of the Clerk’s responsibilities.

In addition to elections, the county clerk’s office handles a myriad of duties. What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

In my third term as the McHenry Township Assessor, I am responsible for the daily operations and administration of a local government office. In this role, I have direct interaction with and reliance on the correctness and completeness of many of the public documents entrusted to the Clerk/Recorder, such as real estate transfer declarations, subdivision plats and tax bills. I know the importance of properly managing these documents and the effect they have on all of our citizens.