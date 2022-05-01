Andrew “Drew” Georgi Jr., McHenry County Clerk 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

McHenry County Clerk candidate Andrew Georgi Jr. answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the McHenry County Clerk primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Andrew “Drew” Georgi Jr

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Clerk

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Hebron Trustee

City: Hebron

Occupation: Quality Manager

Education: AAS (3) in: Business Management Supervision, CIS-Micro Applications, & CIS-Website Design B.S. in Industrial Technology

Campaign Website: votedrewgeorgi.com

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

1. Insure election laws are followed.

2. Insure all eligible voters can vote easily.

3. Identify causes for past election issues, draft procedures, and implement training to insure reassurance of the issues are limited.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

Work with the county administrator to insure the goods and services used by the County Clerk/Recorder office are of the highest quality for the best cost.

What level of confidence do you think voters have in local elections? What is driving that confidence or lack thereof?

I think voters have a low confidence level in our local elections because they are wondering how much of the things they hear about the 2020 elections are true and all the issues for our own local elections that have made the news since our current county clerk has taken over the office.

If you could redo any one decision made by the county clerk in the last four years, what would it be and why?

The redistricting map for the next 10 years. One of the issues our current clerk has had is not having the correct ballots for every precinct, the voters assigned to the correct precinct, and candidates are on all the correct ballots for every precinct. The new maps split precincts up requiring more ballot types for those precincts giving us even more chances to have a problem.

In addition to elections, the county clerk’s office handles a myriad of duties. What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

Ten years in the Marines working in, teaching, and improving administrative procedures. My experience with purchasing in different positions I have held over the years. My experience, knowledge, and skills in quality control procedures that help reduce waste, scrap, rework, improve safety and productivity. Over twenty years experience in the political process from the different positions I have held with different political groups over the years and elected and appointed positions I have held.