Martin Rue Jr, La Salle County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Martin Rue Jr

What office are you seeking? LaSalle County Board District 11

What offices, if any, have you previously held? LaSalle County Republican Precinct

Committeeman

City: Peru, IL

Occupation: Certified Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.)

Education: Diploma from LP Township High School

Associate of Science (A.S.) from IVCC

C.N.A certificate from I.V.C.C.

Campaign Website: None

Will you vote for an increase in property taxes to improve county services? Why or why not?

I have accepted the Taxpayer Pledge. It is a promise to oppose all new taxes and vote against them. I embrace the Prairie State Promise as well. Among other things, it encourages legislators to remove political barriers to individual prosperity by stopping tax hikes, providing tax relief, and ending spending sprees with money we don’t have.

What are your thoughts on renewable energy expansion in La Salle County?

I believe in science. My A.S. degree from IVCC is heavy in science. I believe that feasible renewable energy should be perused. I am hesitant to remove useable farmland and insist on utilizing affordable energy resources while the private sector engineers renewable energy systems into cost effective systems as opposed to completely overhauling our entire energy infrastructure in favor of energy protocols that are neither affordable or effective at the present time.

What can the county do to increase revenue without increasing property taxes?

Something that I have seen work wonderfully in the past are grants. Instead of piling the burden onto the hard working taxpayers of LaSalle County, as the County Board member for District 11, I will push for finding grants for any extra revenues needed by the county board. Donations are always welcomed as well! Anything that avoids tax increases should be fully pursued.

How would you assess the resources allocated to law enforcement, specifically the sheriff’s office, in La Salle County?

I have always believed that public peace and safety is necessity provided by the government. The best way to achieve this goal is to ensure that adequate resources and spending find its way to our law enforcement as fast as can be provided under the law. The Sheriff’s office is one of the most powerful elected offices in the state, even though it’s jurisdiction lies within the borders of the county. As a county official, I will fight to ensure that any resources allocated to the Sheriff’s Department are the best available equipment that protects our deputies to the satisfaction of their families. I would also encourage the ability to share applicable resources with local law enforcement as needed and lendable.

What capital projects should La Salle County prioritize?

Any building endeavors of the county must meet 4 criteria.

1) Are the funds available to be spent barring additional taxpayer burden?

2) What is the necessity of this building project?

3) Are there any alternative recourses available that require less money and/or resources from the county that still satisfy the goals of the project?

4) What impacts, especially negative, will the project have on the surrounding area and it’s residents?

How can La Salle County government best take advantage of the county’s tourism industry?

The great county of LaSalle has several underutilized natural resources. The most famous of which are the several state parks in the area, most notably Starved Rock State Park. I will look for ways to better maintain the parks as your board member as well as partner with other organizations to expand public usage of them. Another notable resource of renown is the | & M. Canal. This is something that definitely needs to be utilized much better and could easily facilitate tourism, possibly in connection with our state parks.

What efficiencies should be sought in La Salle County government?

All public offices in LaSalle County should be utilizing modern resources at their disposal to streamline services provided by that office. Websites need to be maintained that are as user friendly as possible. Along with that, I believe the offices should utilize social media to the fullest extent possible in order to communicate things to the public, in addition to old tools including newspapers and radio. It is imperative that all offices are run in accordance with the laws of the United States and Illinois. All personnel in the office should also know the laws as reasoning behind the policies and procedures of that office and maintain a working knowledge of any changes in the statutes pertinent to that office.

Assess the La Salle County Health Department’s actions to combat COVID-19? What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic?

It is the County Health Department’s job to look out for the safety of our communities. Where it came up short in the previous two years is in due process. I understand the concern surrounding SARS-COV2 and over caution is not a bad thing. Coercion and fists are not part of due process regardless of how noble the intention. In the future, due process must be followed. I believe in individual sovereignty and that an individual or quardian know what is best for himself or his ward.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within La Salle County?

Corporations do not pay taxes, customers do. Increases in or high taxes only serve to stunt economic expansion. Competition will provide more goods and services to our residents and do so in the scope of quality rather than quantity. Lower taxes will be what sustains and grows the economy of LaSalle County. I am not a big fan of TIFs. If our taxes are lower to begin with it would be easier to attract business and entrepreneurs to our large county. What is lost in revenue by having the lowest possible taxes will be more than made up for in what is recouped by things like the sales tax

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I have seen an increase in violent crime in recent years. It is not nearly an epidemic as it is in Chicago, IL, but it is noticeable. I believe our law enforcement officials need to have all resources that we can provide to them. This includes all forms of medical and healthcare treatments to keep them at the top shape an officer or deputy can be at, including debriefing and therapy.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I believe all infrastructure should be maintained at all times. Clearly those in the worst conditions should be prioritized; bridges have been a concern over the last decade or so as many have been under maintained. I feel that any rough roads should be fixed or sufficiently patched immediately. There is no reason a wheel should fall into a pothole big enough to sit in before it gets fixed or worse!

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I will be looking for ways to reduce property taxes as your representative. When people have money jingling in their pockets, they generally spend it. The way to recoup revenue lost by responsible fiscal policies is in encouraging extra funds to be spent in our own county.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I have come to abhor many things about government. In our state it surely seems to be wrought with unethical practices. The laws on the books surely need to be enforced. If this doesn’t fix the problem, I am all for new laws to do so. believe I would begin with expanded measures that ensure transparency of all public offices. For example, I would like to see that records be maintained in several different mediums and formats to ensure that information is readily available upon request and presented in a document that is understandable by the requester. When the public is aware, it is more likely to ensure ethical practices by elected officials and their employees

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

Illinois Freedom of Information Act? As one of our brightest forefathers, Benjamin Franklin, spoke, “[we have] a republic, if we] can keep it”. I interpret this phrase to mean that it is not our right to vote. It is our civic duty to vote! We the people, and we alone, are the sole caretakers of our constitution, both federal and state. We are where we are now because we have been supremely neglectful of our duty. With emboldened and unethical politicians doing as they wish including voting on legislation at odd hours, and allowing virtually no time for any kind of review of any controversial legislation, least of all citizen review, and pushing passage of laws by supermajority engineering with no minority input whatsoever, the FOlA is a necessity to keep our government in check. One thing I have seen over the last couple of years ruled by tyranny is the beautiful explosion of knowledge. We the people have used FOIA requests to get necessary information and combined that with self taught knowledge of applicable laws to be able to combat this tyranny and out it back in its place, with much success. It is still being used to continue to combat invasive government tactics

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

I will maintain an open door policy with my constituents. I am no politician. Where I come from being caring and honest go hand-in-hand. I am a copy of my father. Those who knew him will understand what that means. I have embraced what lessons he taught me, among them being trustworthy, honest, and having integrity. I will harbor no secrets. You will know where I stand. I am here to represent the residents of District 11. I will avail myself to you and will be happy to discuss any concerns and/or questions you may have.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would like to see an increase in small businesses if possible. But jobs in any private sector industry are economy builders. Ultimately I want more businesses attracted to the County we all call home. Our goal, no matter how difficult, should be 100% employment to all able residents of the communities of LaSalle County.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

It will always depend on the specific situation as unforeseen circumstances will blindside policies that have no fluidity whatsoever. In general, however, the government works for we the people. As such it should be 100% transparent. Here, we are talking about LaSalle County specifically. I am not aware of any legitimate reason that county government should have a necessity to have governmental secrets.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Piggybacking off of the previous question’s answer, in general, no. Government transparency is as necessary as oxygen is in the air that we breath. It should be as easy as possible to know that the government is working in the interest of we the people. There is no known reason that comes to me as to why elected county officials would need to keep transactions made in the interest of the public secret.