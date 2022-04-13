April 13, 2022
Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting an electronic waste event

By Shaw Local News Network

An electronics recycling event takes place in Ottawa a few years ago.

GRUNDY – Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting an electronic ewaste event on Saturday April 23, at the parking lot north of the Grundy County Animal Control Facility from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. The Grundy County Animal Control Facility is located at 310 East DuPont Road in Morris, IL 60450.

Fees will be applied for all TVs:

  • $25/ each for all TVs except projection
  • $50.00/ TV Projection Size

Other electronics will be accepted for free at the event. Please see our home page for more information at Grundy County Land Use Department.

White goods, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners will not be accepted. Gates will close at noon promptly, no exceptions.

