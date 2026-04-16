Who could be potential trade partners for Chicago Bears’ No. 25 draft pick

With one week to go, the NFL world’s full attention is set on the draft set to take place in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 23.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles could go in various directions with his first-round selection at No. 25 overall. He might address different holes defensively, whether that’s on the defensive line or in the secondary. Poles might also boost head coach Ben Johnson’s offense by selecting a starting left tackle.

It’s also not a forgone conclusion that Poles will stay at No. 25. Poles has had a history of making trades in the draft and he’ll have four picks in the top 89 to work with in a potential trade. He added another second-round pick when he acquired one from the Buffalo Bills in their trade of DJ Moore.

Though at No. 25, it might be hard to either move up or down. It would be easier to jump up since the Bears have two second-round picks. But the Bears would need a partner to want to move down, which is easier said than done. Poles might also want to keep all his picks and bring in as much high-end talent as possible.

But if a team is interested, here are some possible options for Poles to make a trade in the first round.

Trading up

Team: New York Jets

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 25 and No. 60 (second round) to Jets for No. 16

The Moore trade gives Poles valuable currency to move up into the top-20 if there’s a prospect that he believes could be a difference-maker during their rookie season. A draft class’ talent usually takes a dip later in the first round. So it might be worth it to Poles to give up the one he acquired if he wants to pick up one of the top players at the Bears’ positions of need.

The Jets feel like a great partner who’d be willing to trade down. New York owns the No. 2 overall pick and this trade would give the Jets three picks in the second round this year. It also doesn’t hurt that this trade would help the Bears jump one pick in front of NFC North rival Detroit.

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 25 and No. 89 (third round) to Cowboys for No. 20 and No. 180 (fifth round)

If the Bears don’t want to give up one of their second-round picks, they still have a good chance to move up to the top-20. This could happen if there’s a run on a position the Bears need that they didn’t expect, most likely at offensive tackle or safety. Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina could all make moves that might make Poles want to jump up.

The Cowboys are another good trade-up candidate since they own two first-round picks like the Jets. Dallas might try to get one, but jumping up five spots shouldn’t cost Poles a second-round pick. This trade would give the Cowboys two shots in the third round and secure the Bears a talent they might covet.

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 25, No. 129 (fourth round) and 2027 sixth-round pick to Chargers for No. 22

Poles could get itchy if a player he really likes is still around entering the 20s. Los Angeles, Philadelphia (No. 23) and Cleveland (No. 24) all have some similar needs as the Bears do, primarily at offensive tackle and edge. The Browns could also trade their pick since it’ll be their second of the first round, which could make things more complicated.

Los Angeles might find it worth trading down a few spots to earn more draft picks. The Chargers have five picks entering the draft so adding another fourth-round pick wouldn’t hurt. If there’s a push to trade up by other teams, they could turn their return to a third, something the Bears might not be interested in doing.

NFL Combine Football Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham speaks during a press conference at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this year. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Trading down

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 25 and No. 129 (fourth round) to Cardinals for No. 34 (second round) and No. 65 (third round)

As much as trading up might be tough, trading down would be harder. Usually the talent at the bottom of the first round and the top of the second round isn’t dramatic enough to give up draft capital to get back into the first round. But teams could get desperate if they believe in a prospect.

Arizona could become one of those teams as they search for a quarterback. The Cardinals won’t take one at No. 3 overall. But if the Cardinals believe in a quarterback like Alabama’s Ty Simpson, they could do what they New York Giants did last year and come back into the first round to get their franchise quarterback. The Jets could also create a similar package for the same reason.

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 25 and No. 89 (third round) to Falcons for No. 48 (second round), No. 79 (third round) and 2027 first-round pick

Another potential group of trade-down candidates are teams that don’t have a first-round pick. Atlanta, Denver, Green Bay, Jacksonville and Indianapolis all belong to that group. A trade between Poles and former Bears assistant GM and current Falcons GM Ian Cunningham could come to fruition if the circumstances are right.

The Rams and Falcons pulled off a similar trade like this with former Falcons GM Terry Fontenot in charge last year. It would result with the Bears not picking until No. 48 overall. But if Poles doesn’t see a huge gap in talent by dropping to the middle of the second round with two more picks later in that round, it might be worth adding a future first-round pick.