Who NFL analysts believe the Chicago Bears will select a week before 2026 draft

The mania is about to end. NFL mock draft season is almost over as the league is set to host its annual draft in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 23.

Despite all the mock drafts, there’s not a whole lot of clarity who Bears general manager Ryan Poles will select at No. 25 in a week. There’s never going to be much consensus on a player when a team selects so late in the opening round. But there’s not even a consensus position many analysts believe Chicago will address.

Poles could go in a few different directions. The Bears have obvious needs on the defensive line and in the secondary. But Poles could also boost head coach Ben Johnson’s offense with another first-round selection.

So who will the Bears select with the No. 25 pick? Here’s a look at the most recent mock drafts.

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Filice wrote (April 13): “Free agency devoured nearly the entire safety position from last year’s NFC North championship roster. Chicago did add Super Bowl champ Coby Bryant — who’ll take over for Kevin Byard at free safety -- but the Bears still need an enforcer to replace Jaquan Brisker. Insert the 6-3 1/2, 201-pound McNeil-Warren, who throws his body around and turns the ball over (SEE: 13 takeaways over the past three years)."

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Renner wrote (April 13): “Faulk fits perfectly with the Bears’ long and physical edge room. He can be an early-down edge-setter, allowing emerging talent Austin Booker to focus on pass-rushing downs.”

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

McDonald wrote (April 13): “Chicago could use an impact safety on its defense as it tries to even out some of the problems that plagued the unit last season. The Bears made a lot of splash plays, but down-to-down consistency escaped them throughout the season. Chicago has some nice pieces in the secondary and plugging in Thieneman could be the last piece it needs in that area before attacking the defensive line.”

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote (April 13): “As someone who consistently looks to walk back whoever stands in front of him, Parker seems like he was built to brawl in the NFC North. The Bears’ pass rush has some promise but can’t afford to pin its hopes on Dayo Odeyingbo’s resurgence after a torn Achilles or a breakout from Austin Booker.”

Rob Rang, FOX Sports

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Rang wrote (April 13): “With all due respect, the Bears haven’t really been the “Monsters of the Midway” on defense for quite some time. The last Chicago linebacker selected to the Pro Bowl was both Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs back in 2011, with the former also being the last to make first-team All-Pro 20 years ago. Hill has the range and rush skills to compete for those honors and would give the Bears defense some much-needed teeth."

Oklahoma Alabama Football Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) sets up to block against Oklahoma defensive lineman Adepoju Abebawore (34) last season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Vasha Hunt/AP)

Peter Schrager, ESPN.com

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Schrager wrote (April 7): Proctor is a mass of humanity. He weighed in at 358 pounds at his pro day -- but he can move. If he keeps his weight down, Proctor has as much upside as any tackle in this class. And frankly, I think he is going earlier than No. 25. But with Ozzy Trapilo out and Braxton Jones' uneven play, Chicago would be happy with this outcome. General manager Ryan Poles is often credited for the Trey Smith and Creed Humphreypicks in Kansas City, and he has the chance to add another star to the list.

Mel Kiper, ESPN.com

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Kiper wrote (April 2): “Best player available and checking off a need — that’s a win late in Round 1. At his best, Woods is a penetrating 3-technique who would help the Bears’ run defense (5.0 yards allowed per carry, 29th) and pass rush (35 sacks, tied for 22nd).”

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Baumgardner wrote (April 6): “A dynamic athlete, not only is McNeil-Warren (6-3, 209) ripping with hybrid potential, but he’s also capable of playing either safety spot. DT is also a need for the Bears, but McNeil-Warren — and his tremendous instincts against the run — would be hard to pass up at No. 25."

Nate Davis, USA Today

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Davis wrote (April 6): “Need a Monster of the Midway? How about a 6-foot-4, 200-pound DB with a penchant for big hits and finding the ball? And it certainly seems like the Bears could use one with All-Pro Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker leaving the back line during free agency. McNeil-Warren and recently signed Coby Bryant could equate to a nice recovery plan.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Prisco wrote (April 6): “The left tackle spot is a concern and Miller has the tools to step in and play right away. They could also consider defensive tackle here.”