Listen: Sauk Valley’s 5 most-read stories this week, April 5-11

Jeannine Otto/Sauk Valley News Michelle Wiemken opened the Busy Bee Bakery in Amboy after the popularity of her baked treats took off at the Twin City Farmers Market in Sterling. The bakery offers a variety of sweet treats, from cinnamon rolls, stuffed coffee cake slices, breads, pies, cakes and cookies. (Jeannine Otto)

Catch up on the news Sauk Valley readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers April 5-11 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across the Sauk Valley. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.