GOP candidate endorsed by retiring state Sen. Don DeWitte trailing in 33rd District

A sign is posted on the door of the McHenry County Election Center on Tuesday, March, 17, 2026, in Woodstock. The Election Center serves as a universal polling place, accessible to all McHenry County voters. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A candidate who was endorsed by outgoing GOP state Senator Don DeWitte in the 33rd District primary is projected to lose the party’s primary Tuesday.

The Associated Press projected Danielle Penman of St. Charles will win the primary over Jessica Breugelmans of Geneva, who also filed to run for the seat. However, election results are not yet official.

As of 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, Penman led with 6,605, or 58.9% of the vote, to Breugelmans’ 4,606 or 41.1%. The Associated Press reported an estimated 96% of votes were in.

Despite Penman’s likely win, Breugelmans was endorsed by DeWitte, who chose not to run again.

“We must choose a real conservative fighter who knows what to support, what to stop, and what to fix,” DeWitte said in part in a a news release announcing his endorsement.

“Protecting taxpayers from higher costs, standing with parents who demand accountability in our schools, and supporting people and businesses so our state can grow again must be our top priorities. That’s why I am proud to offer my full and unequivocal endorsement of Jessica Breugelmans to succeed me in Illinois Senate District 33,” DeWitte wrote.

The candidates held similar views on some of the issues, including expressing support for lowering taxes and taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for keeping the Bears in Illinois, among other issues, in a Daily Herald candidate interview.

Lower taxes was an issue both candidates supported. Breugelmans’ website said in part “Illinois families are being pushed to the brink. While costs rise on everything from groceries to school supplies, politicians in Springfield are demanding more — more taxes, more spending, and bigger government."

Penman’s website said: “Stop unchecked tax and fee hikes that makes life unaffordable for families.”

Her website went on to call for, among other things, finding ways to reduce the property tax burden, make the state business-friendly and work to eliminate gas taxes.

Both candidates said in the Daily Herald interview the state has a spending problem.

The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary faces Democrat Michele Clark of Algonquin in November. Clark was unopposed after Democrat Satnaam Singh Mago of Wayne withdrew his candidacy.

The 33rd Senate District stretches from Lakewood and Lake in the Hills south through Hampshire, Gilberts, Pingree Grove and West Dundee down around Elgin through the west side of St. Charles to the northern end of Batavia.