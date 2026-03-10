Tornado warning issued for Livingston County

A tornado warning has been issued for northeastern Livingston County until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a warning at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday after radar indicated rotation in a severe thunderstorm near Pontiac, moving east at 30 mph.

The storm is expected to reach Odell about 4:55 p.m., and it is moving toward Herscher in Kankakee County.

Hazards include a tornado and golf ball-sized hail. Flying debris poses a danger to those without shelter, according to the weather service. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles is expected. Tree damage is likely.

Residents should take cover immediately in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoiding windows, according to the weather service. Those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.

Some areas impacted by the storm may not have working sirens: The Flanagan-Graymont fire station was struck by lightning last Friday, and the transmitter for the tornado siren isn’t working, and still needs repair, according to a Facebook post from the Flanagan-Graymont Fire Department. The department said it will have to manually activate one or two of the sirens in town.