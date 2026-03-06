Severe storms possible in northern Illinois Friday as temperatures soar into the 70s

Northern Illinois residents should prepare for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through early Saturday, with the possibility of a few strong to severe storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The first wave of storms moved into the region Friday morning as a large area of thunderstorms pushed northeast. Forecasters say the storms should continue through the morning hours, especially across areas north of Interstate 80.

The primary threats with the morning activity include locally heavy rain and the potential for isolated hail. Severe weather is not expected to be widespread during the early part of the day, though forecasters say a few storms could briefly intensify.

Dense fog early Friday may also affect travel across parts of the region. The fog has been most widespread south of Interstate 80 and near Lake Michigan, but conditions are expected to gradually improve from south to north as precipitation moves into the area. Fog may linger along the Illinois lakeshore into the afternoon before finally clearing later in the day.

Another round of storms could develop Friday afternoon and early evening as a warm front lifts north across the region. While forecasters say storm coverage during this period is uncertain, it could support isolated severe thunderstorms if they develop. Potential hazards include large hail, damaging winds, and a brief tornado.

Storm activity is expected to diminish during the evening before another line of thunderstorms develops late Friday night into early Saturday morning ahead of a strong cold front. That line could bring stronger storms and more widespread rainfall as it moves quickly through northern Illinois.

Temperatures are expected to climb significantly on Friday, reaching the 70s south of Interstate 80, while cooler conditions persist closer to Lake Michigan. Early Saturday will remain mild before temperatures drop behind the cold front later in the day.

Strong west to northwest winds could gust up to 35 to 40 mph Saturday afternoon behind the front.