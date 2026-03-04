Northern Illinois to see near-70 temps, strong winds and thunderstorms Friday

Northern Illinois is expected to see an unseasonably warm and windy Friday, with several chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Afternoon temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s and near 70 degrees across much of the region, well above average for early March. Areas closer to Lake Michigan could remain cooler if winds shift off the lake, but inland communities are expected to see the warmest readings by mid to late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Southerly winds will increase as the day progresses, with gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph at times. The steady breeze will usher in warmer, more humid air and create a noticeably blustery feel, especially in open areas and along east-west roadways.

Scattered showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon, with dry stretches in between, according to the weather service. As temperatures rise and the atmosphere becomes more unstable, thunderstorms are expected to develop later in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Some of Friday’s storms could bring gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, and small hail. The combination of warm air at the surface and stronger winds aloft may allow storms to organize at times as they move across northern Illinois.

Conditions are expected to remain active into Friday night as additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through ahead of an approaching cold front, according to the NWS. Rainfall amounts will vary depending on where storms track, and locally heavier totals are possible under stronger cells.

Residents planning outdoor activities on Friday should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, including periods of rain and gusty winds. Drivers also should use caution during heavier downpours, when visibility could be reduced.

After Friday’s warmth, cooler air is expected to return behind the front heading into the weekend.