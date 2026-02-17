War or genocide? Schneider and Coghill clash over Israel-Gaza conflict

Morgan Coghill, from left, and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider are Democratic candidates in the 10th Congressional District primary race. (Photos provided by campaigns via Daily Herald)

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider and Democratic primary opponent Morgan Coghill are split on Israel’s military action in Gaza – debating whether it’s a genocide or even a war at all.

The issue is the wedge in the primary race for the 10th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties and where Schneider, of Highland Park, is seeking his seventh term.

Schneider, who chairs the centrist New Democrat Coalition on Capitol Hill, calls himself a Zionist who believes in the Jewish people’s right to a state in their historical homeland.

But he also criticized Israel’s policies on settlements and settler violence.

“Israel is not perfect,” Schneider said in a recent interview with the Daily Herald Editorial Board. “Whether terrorism is coming from Palestinians or Israelis, it’s terrorism, and it’s a threat to peace, and we need to stand up against it.”

Coghill, a business owner from Mundelein, called for an end to U.S. military assistance to Israel amid the country’s response to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

“They’re committing a genocide. It’s plain and simple. It’s on all of our TVs now,” Coghill said. “The people of Gaza are not Hamas, and collective punishment is not allowed under international, Israeli or U.S. law.”

Coghill disputes that the engagement is a “war,” instead calling it a “slaughter.”

Schneider said Hamas started the war, and ended it when hostages were released.

“The war in Gaza started on Oct. 7 when Hamas invaded with genocidal intent to kill every Jew they could find,” Schneider said. “Was Israel perfect? 100% not. Was I critical? 100% yes. Do I believe that Israelis and Palestinians have to find a way to live together? Absolutely. But will I ever turn my back on Israel’s security and the Jewish state? Never in a million years.”

“Hamas might have approached Israel on Oct. 7 with genocidal intent,” Coghill responded, “but the (Israel Defense Forces) has answered with genocidal results. How many October sevenths have happened to the Palestinians since Oct. 7 as revenge for that? How many people are still dying every day: kids, journalists, people who just approach the yellow line? These aren’t Hamas terrorists.”

The candidates meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday for a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Lake County. The primary is March 17.

