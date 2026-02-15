Aviation authorities heading to Poplar Grove, where plane crashed into neighborhood Saturday

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were expected to be on site in Poplar Grove Sunday following a single-engine plane crash in the Boone County village Saturday.

There was one person on the small plane, according to a news release from Boone County Fire District Number 2, which responded to the crash. The residential area is immediately south of the Poplar Grove airport, about 20 miles northwest of Marengo.

Any information about the pilot, including the person’s condition, was being withheld “pending confirmation and family notification,” the release stated.

Emergency responders were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Ridgestone Trail. On arrival, responders found the small plane, a damaged home and an active natural gas leak, according to the fire district release.

Firefighters began dousing any fire at the crash site and, with assistance of Nicor, secured the natural gas leak. Nearby residences were also temporarily evacuated due to the gas leak, according to the release.

An NTSB release described the airplane as a Wittman Tailwind.

Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, which also responded to the crash, said via its Facebook page that the FAA and NTSB will lead the investigation.