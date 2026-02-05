Free screening of Wauconda musician’s new documentary planned

“In Search of His Lost Cords - His Life, His Plea,” the story of Wauconda resident and recording artist Eric Kinkel’s quest for recovery of his brain and vocal cord functions, will have a free screening Feb. 7.

Kinkel is a Wauconda resident who, 4 1/2 years ag,o lost his vocal cord capabilities to anomalous brain trauma.

The 90-minute film features Kinkel’s life story, unique trademark tenacity and resilience that drives his genuine story of truths that won’t be silenced.

The film has been exclusively released on Vimeo.

The screening is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the 500-seat capacity Wauconda High School auditorium.

The guest emcee is Chicago’s very own Lisa Roti, an actress and singer who is best known for her roles in Amazon’s “Utopia,” NBC’s “Chicago PD” and Fox’s “The Mob Doctor.” Roti stars in the upcoming thriller “Laundromat.”

Kinkel’s primary focus and plea throughout the film is directly aimed at researchers who are on the cusp of realizing a higher order of remedies for a host of health abnormalities that are beyond the grasp of traditional medicine.

The documentary was filmed, produced and edited by Justin LeBreck of Waysound Audio & Film studios in Fox River Grove and co-produced by executive producer Eric Kinkel, along with film host and Wauconda resident Wanda Speer, Alyssa Gummerson and Kristen Todoroff.

The film will be available as a noncommercial, for educational purposes only, Vimeo release.