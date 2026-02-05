Democratic hopefuls in 3 state seats make campaign stop in Sycamore

I Voted stickers Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in the polling place at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Three Democratic candidates, vying for state offices in the March 2026 primary election, made a campaign stop in Sycamore this week, sharing their views on equity in education.

None of them face contested races in their primaries. Some are expected to face off against Republican challengers in November, however.

Veronica Garcia-Martinez of Cortland is looking to unseat incumbent candidate Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, in State House District 70, which includes parts of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.

Barbara Hernandez, who represents parts of Kane and DuPage counties in State House District 50, is running unopposed.

Sarah Mertens of Crystal Lake is vying to replace Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, in State Senate District 35.

The event at Sycamore restarurant Crooked Horns Bar and Grill Tuesday, was held as a meet-and-greet style. A number of educators, as well as supporters, were in attendance.

Mertens emphasized the importance of education.

“I know the value of a valuable education, and if not my own education, learning foreign languages when you’re older,” Mertens said. “I know how much of an opportunity it is and how much it helps people understand each other, understand their own language and culture.”

Hernandez said she supports the idea of equity in education.

“Obviously, that was a big part of the reason why I ran for office to support students for higher education, increasing access to different parts of studies, including bilingual studies, dual language, especially from K-12,” Hernandez said.

Mertens said she, too, has embraced equity in education.

“I’d love to see everyone embrace foreign language, in general, again because that’s gone by the wayside,” Mertens said. “Not that STEM and other things are not equally important, but there’s something that especially Americans are missing without foreign language or bilingual education. Because in other countries, Europe especially, you grow up bilingual.”

Equity in education was a timely theme for candidates to speak on.

In recent days, the administration at Genoa-Kingston School District 424 has faced some public criticsm regarding plans to host a featured stop in the national History Rocks! tour at Genoa-Kingston High School on Thursday.

It marks the latest in a series of events organized by the U.S. Department of Education in partnership with Turning Point USA, a group founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Garcia-Martinez said she takes issue with the district hosting the assembly.

“This group that is coming here ... it’s saying we’re going to go back to when America was great in the 1950s,” Garcia-Martinez said. “What was great about the 1950s, and who was it great for? That’s the question you have to ask yourself. Because my Black friends were treated like garbage. My Latino friends were set aside and ignored.”

According to its website, Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote conservative values in fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.

Garcia-Martinez said she is against the way the district is organizing the assembly on public school grounds, which are paid for by public tax dollars.

Another hot topic addressed during the event was the pension crisis and how it’s driving some educators out of the profession.

Garcia-Martinez said she believes there’s value in connecting with constituents.

“That’s why I want to host things like this because I want people to tell me, ‘What do you think the solution is?’” she said. “Because I don’t see anybody talking about it. I do know that we have to go back. I do know that we have to revise what’s been done. And I don’t think it’s too late.”