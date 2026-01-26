Snowplow operator hit by Metra train, killed in Bartlett

A 64-year-old Bartlett Public Works employee was killed Monday morning when the small snowplow he was operating was struck by a Metra train at the Bartlett commuter station, officials said.

The employee, whom the village hasn’t named, was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died, according to Bartlett police.

“This tragic accident highlights the dangerous and often unrecognized work our Public Works employees perform every day to keep our community safe,” Bartlett Village President Dan Gunsteen said in a statement. “We offer our comfort, prayers and full support to the Public Works Department and all village staff, who are understandably devastated and shaken by the loss of their colleague, friend and valued member of their work family.”

Gunsteen added that village leaders were thinking of the man’s family.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who knew and loved him,” he said. “He will be remembered for his dedication, service and the positive impact he had on our community.”

The Elgin-bound train on the Milwaukee District West line struck the Bobcat-type vehicle at about 8:35 a.m., authorities said.

There were no injuries on the train, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said. Train traffic on the line was halted for about an hour in the aftermath of the collision.

The investigation also caused the northbound and southbound lanes of Oak Avenue and Western Avenue to be temporarily closed at Railroad Avenue, Bartlett police said.

Metra police are leading the ongoing investigation.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260126/news/operator-of-small-snowplow-struck-by-metra-train-in-bartlett/