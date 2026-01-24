Winter weather advisory issued for Illinois Valley

A truck travels south on Illinois Route 251 near 35th road in 2022 between Peru and Mendota. Currently, the area remains under a winter weather advisory as frigid arctic air has taken hold and will hold the remainder of the work week. The national Weather Service also advises caution as snowfall is expected through Sunday. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are in the midst of a winter weather advisory through late Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits or creep into the low teens, with wind chills sinking to 20 to 25 degrees below zero in this area.

Snowfall is expected to accompany these extremely low temperatures, with snow expected to fall from Saturday night through into the early afternoon Sunday, with the heaviest flurries expected for Sunday morning.

Snow accumulation is expected to vary throughout the Illinois Valley. In areas of northern La Salle and northern Bureau County, snow accumulation is expected to range from ½ to 1½ inches.

In areas around Putnam and southern La Salle County, snow accumulation could range anywhere from 1 to 4 four inches.

“When temperatures are that cold with the snow, oftentimes road treatments are much less effective,” said Gino Izzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The coating of snow on the roads could get pretty treacherous.”

Izzi advises people to leave some extra time to get to their destinations and slow down.

“Remember that even though the snowfall amount might not be substantial, the impacts on the roadway could be pretty significant, so be careful.”

The NWS also advises that people stay indoors if possible, let faucets drip slowly, check on the elderly and vulnerable populations, and bring pets indoors.