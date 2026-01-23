Bitter cold lingers as snow targets parts of northern Illinois this weekend

Steam rises off the Des Plaines River below the Jefferson Street Bridge as temperatures drop below zero on Friday, Jan 23, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Northern Illinois remained locked in dangerous cold temperatures Friday night into early Saturday, with another round of accumulating snow expected to create hazardous travel conditions late Saturday through Sunday, especially near and east of Interstate 55.

A cold weather advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday, as overnight temperatures were expected to drop to between 5 and 15 degrees below zero. Even with lighter winds, wind chills reach almost 20 to 30 degrees below zero, increasing the risk of frostbite in as little as 30 minutes and raising concerns about hypothermia and frozen pipes.

The National Weather Service urges residents to limit time outdoors, bring pets inside and allow faucets to drip overnight.

Bitter cold is expected Friday into Saturday morning in northern Illinois. (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

The focus then shifts to a developing snow system that is expected to move into the region Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, fluffy, accumulating snow will overspread parts of the area, with the greatest chance for impactful snowfall near and east of I-55, including portions of the Chicago metropolitan area.

Current forecasts call for 3 to 6 inches of snow across the southeastern third to half of the region, with the potential for locally higher amounts near Lake Michigan, where lake-enhancement could boost totals. Snow amounts are expected to drop off sharply farther northwest, creating a tight gradient where totals could vary significantly over short distances.

There is a chance for snow and hazardous travel Saturday and Sunday in northern Illinois. (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Although the exact placement of the heaviest snow band remains uncertain, forecasters say hazardous travel conditions are likely Saturday evening through early Sunday, with reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.

Adding to the wintry picture, lingering lake-effect snow may continue across far northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana into Sunday night and Monday morning, bringing additional light accumulations and slick conditions.

Residents are encouraged to monitor forecasts closely, avoid unnecessary travel during the worst conditions and prepare now for another challenging winter weekend.