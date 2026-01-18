Harvard farmhouse catches fire

A farmhouse near Harvard caught fire late Saturday.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to the 10900 block of White Oaks Road near Harvard at 7:29 p.m. Saturday, Harvard Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said crews saw nothing showing from the two-story farmhouse when they arrived and the homeowner said the fire was put out before firefighters arrived.

Vucha said while crews were on their way to the scene, more information came in that indicated a fire happened in the living room of the home.

Firefighters checked out an area of concern in the living room, which was close to a wood burning stove, Vucha said. Fire crews ventilated the house and confirmed there was no active fire.

A man who was inside the home was evaluated for smoke inhalation, Vucha said. The man declined further medical treatment and “refused transport to the hospital,” Vucha said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District is investigating the fire, which is not considered suspicious, Vucha said.

“The Harvard Fire Protection District would like to remind residents that all heat sources, including wood burning stoves, fireplaces, and space heaters, require proper clearance. Combustible items such as furniture, decorations, firewood, and other household belongings should be kept at least three feet away from any heat source to reduce the risk of fire,” Vucha said.