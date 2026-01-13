Ogle County property transfers for Jan. 5-9, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Linda Applewhite to Aaron Harms and Devona Harms, 1 Parcel: 7472 N River Rd, Byron, $100,000

Aj Homes Llc to Woosung Investments Llc, 1 Parcel: 511 S 2nd St, Oregon, $75,000

Brian H. Vanbriesen and Todd J. Vanbriesen to Paul M. Deizman and Shawna Patterson Meyer, 1 Parcel: 1912 S Daysville Rd, Oregon, $387,000

James F. May and Merilyn D. May to Joan E. Olivier, 1 Parcel: 708 N 12th St, Rochelle, $135,500

Thomas O. Hill and Nancy L. Hill to Todd P. Stecker, 1 Parcel: 7580 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, $14,000

Rmj Llp to Glw Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 105 S. Lafayette St., Byron, $240,000

Hilary A. Hanna to Joshua M. Beach, 1 Parcel: 2913 S Lowden Rd, Oregon, $200,000

T&r Rentals Llc and T & R Rentals Llc to Amy L. Hayden, 1 Parcel: 1127 Pickwick Drive, Rochelle, $274,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Brandon Canaday and Oliwia Canaday, 1 Parcel: 201 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $294,485

Benedict C. Reina Jr. to M&t Front Porch Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 109 Main St, Holcomb, $198,000

Matthew Lyons to Benedict C. Reina Jr., 1 Parcel: 109 Main St, Holcomb, $164,508

Harlem B. Horton, Leanne Horton, and Le Anne Horton to Priscilla M. Jackley, 1 Parcel: 705 S Division Ave, Polo, $72,500

Aj Homes Llc to Zachary Clark, 1 Parcel: 9020 Flagg Rd, Rochelle, $313,000

Denny R. Borgmann and Valerie A. Borgmann to Anthony Borgmann to Katie Borgmann, 1 Parcel: 8824 W Lightsville Rd, Leaf River, $0.00

Paul J. Holder and Kyle J. Kiper, 1 Parcel: 215 S. Ridge St., Creston, $449,900

Deborah A. Eakle and Douglas A. Lambert to Thomas E. Hillison and Susan E. Hillison, 1 Parcel: 1036 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $154,900

Bank Holcomb and Richard C. Hall Iii, 1 Parcel: 6181 N IL Rte 251, Davis Junction, $280,000

Quit Claims

Matthew Beninato and Heather Beninato to Sandra Malahy, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 16-31-127-004, $0.00

Dyln Ross to Linda Applewhite, 1 Parcel: 7472 N River Rd, Byron, $0.00

Todd P. Stecker and Kimberly J. Stecker to Todd P. Stecker and Kimberly J. Stecker, 2 Parcel: 7580 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, and 7620 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Connor R. Bontjes and Scott A. Watson to Connor R. Bontjes and Emily A. Bontjes, 1 Parcel: 325 N Mineral St, Byron, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Brian H. Vanbriesen Trustee, Todd J. Vanbriesen Trustee, and L&s Tr818 to Brian H. Vanbriesen and Todd J. Vanbriesen, 1 Parcel: 1912 S Daysville Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Stillman Bank Trustee and Alvin D. Oltmanns to Mark A. Miller and Patricia L. Miller, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 04-36-300-021, $206,710

Deeds in Trust

Harold G. Diehl to Harold G. Diehl Trustee and Alhgd Land Holding Tr, 1 Parcel in Brookville Township: 06-36-100-002, $0.00

Harold G. Diehl to Harold G. Diehl Trustee and Alhgd Land Holding Tr, 4 Parcels in Brookville Township: 06-25-300-002, 06-25-300-003, 06-25-400-002, and 06-36-200-001, $0.00

Jesse F. Maberry to Jesse Maberry Jr. Trustee and Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Tr, 2 Parcels: 1002 N Etnyre Terrace, Oregon, and 1002 N Etnyre Te, Oregon, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Vaida Yelinek Deceased By Executor to Tony R. Zellers, 1 Parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-001, $1,008,061

Vaida Yelinek Deceased By Executor to Michael J. Hemmersbach and Diane K. Hemmersbach, 1 Parcel: 6228 W White Eagle Rd, Leaf River, $540,309