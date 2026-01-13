Caleb Williams broke a Bears playoff record against the Packers. What other records can be broken?

Saturday was a night most Chicago Bears fans will never forget. The Bears overcame an 18-point halftime deficit against the Green Bay Packers to win their NFL Wild Card matchup in thrilling fashion.

It was also a historic night for the franchise. Quarterback Caleb Williams not only led the Bears on three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to cap the comeback. He also broke the franchise’s playoff record with 361 passing yards a week after becoming the franchise’s single-season passing leader.

There were other historic elements too. Chicago’s 18-point comeback came three points shy of the franchise record. Tight end Colston Loveland also finished eighth all-time amongst rookies in NFL history with 137 receiving yards.

That begged the question, what other Bears playoff records could be broken during their playoff run? Here’s a look at some of the records at stake, continuing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Airing it out

Since Williams etched his name into the Bears playoff record book, let’s take a look at what else is up for grabs in the passing game.

Williams could try to top his own record that he set over the weekend or finish No. 2. He bested Mitchell Trubisky’s 303 passing yards that he threw for against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 playoffs. That could be in play this weekend. The Rams allowed more than 303 passing yards in a game three times this season.

Trubisky also set the record for Bears completions in a playoff game when he connected on 26 passes against the Eagles. That’d require a season-high from Williams. He completed 25 passes twice in a game this year but completed 26 or more passes three times in his rookie season.

There a couple more passing records that would leave fans happy and likely lead to a playoff win. Sid Luckman set the passing touchdowns record when he threw five against Washington in 1943. Williams has thrown for four touchdowns in a game twice. Steve Fuller also completed the franchise’s longest pass in the playoffs in 1984 at 75 yards.

If there’s one record Williams will want to avoid, it’s the interceptions record. That’s held by Bob Avellini, who threw four against the Dallas Cowboys in 1977.

Running to history

The Bears have a decorated running back history. But the playoff rushing records aren’t insurmountable.

Thomas Jones holds the Bears single playoff game rushing record at 123 yards, which he set in the Bears’ 2006 playoff run. Running back D’Andre Swift had his playoff career-high Saturday with 54 yards and ran for a season-high 125 yards in Week 13 against the Eagles. Rookie Kyle Monangai has rushed for 176 and 130 yards in games this season.

The rushing touchdown record could also be attainable. Nine players are tied with two rushing touchdowns in a playoff game. Quarterback Jay Cutler last accomplished the feat in the 2010 playoff run against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift had a couple two-touchdown games this season but has never reached three in his career. Monangai hasn’t rushed for more than one score in a game.

Bill Osmanski has the longest playoff run in franchise history at 68 yards, which he set against Washington in 1940.

The total rushing yards record might be the toughest to get. Chicago rushed for 381 yards in 1940 against Washington. The most the Bears have rushed for this season was 283 yards while the Rams gave up a season-high 219 in a game this year.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland celebrates after catching a 2-point conversion during their NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Catching records

Loveland not only had himself a career night against the Packers. But he also came a few yards shy of breaking a Bears receiving record.

Allen Robinson holds two Bears receiving records. His 143 receiving yards and 10 receptions against the Eagles in the 2018 playoff run are the best for a Bears receiver.

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is the lone Bears to have caught for more yards in a regular season game. He did it four times, including a career-high 230 yards. Rookie Luther Burden III came close with a season-high 138 while Rome Odunze’s best was 128.

Loveland fell three catches shy of breaking Robinson’s record. Burden also had eight catches in a game this season, but that record might be hard to break with how much Williams spreads the ball.

The receiving touchdowns record could be attainable, though. Four Bears are tied with two. Dennis McKinnon last did it against the New York Giants during the 1985 Super Bowl run. Moore, Odunze and Loveland each had two-touchdown games this season.

Willie Gault caught that record pass from Fuller in 1984.

Adding to a decorated defensive history

Let’s finish by looking at some defensive records, that unlike the offense records, might actually be insurmountable.

Six Bears are tied with two interceptions in a playoff game. Gary Fencik last did it against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1984 playoff run. Safety Kevin Byard led the NFL with seven interceptions this season and had two against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also had two against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Dent holds the sacks record with 3.5 against the Giants during the Super Bowl run. Defensive end Montez Sweat led the team with 10 sacks and had two in a game.

The rest of the team defensive records are just absurd. Chicago set the record for most takeaways (nine) and interceptions (eight) in a playoff game against Washington in 1940. The Bears also had four fumble recoveries and seven sacks against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, both franchise record. They also had seven sacks against Washington in 1984.