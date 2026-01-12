Chicago Bears set to host Los Angeles Rams in NFL divisional round

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai celebrates a first down during their NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend at Soldier Field in the NFC divisional round. The date and time of the game had not been announced yet.

The Bears will play the Rams after Los Angeles beat the Carolina Panthers in their Wild Card matchup Saturday, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks, the NFC’s No. 1 seed, in the divisional round since they’re the No. 6 seed and the Rams are the No. 5 seed.

Divisional Round ready 😤 pic.twitter.com/mkPDXiSi7f — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2026

It will be just the third time that the Bears and the Rams will play against each other in the playoffs. Los Angeles won the first matchup 24-0 during the 1950 playoffs, while Chicago won in its 1985 Super Bowl run.

Chicago advanced to its first divisional playoff game since 2018 after a thrilling comeback win against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. The Bears overcame a late 11-point deficit to beat their longtime rivals 31-27.

They’ll try to keep their magical run going next weekend in Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. The Bears try to reach their first NFC championship game since the 2010 playoffs.