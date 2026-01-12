Chicago man won’t fight extradition to face charges he killed ex-wife, her husband in Ohio

A Chicago man accused of killing his ex-wife and her husband in their Ohio home Dec. 30 made a brief appearance in a Winnebago County courtroom Monday, where he waived extradition to Ohio to face murder charges.

Appearing in yellow jail garb with shackles at his wrists and ankles, Michael David McKee, 39, did not speak during the hearing. But his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Carie Poirier, indicated McKee wishes to expedite his return to answer to the charges.

The minutes-long appearance came two days after McKee was arrested in Rockford following a 10-day manhunt prompted by the discovery of Monique Tepe and her dentist husband Spencer Tepe in their Columbus, Ohio, home.

McKee, who lives in Lincoln Park, is charged with their murders, according to court records in Franklin County, Ohio. Authorities said each died from fatal gunshot wounds.

McKee was arrested Saturday after his vehicle was found in the hospital’s parking lot, authorities said. Police used neighborhood video surveillance to identify McKee’s car seen outside the couple’s home around the time it is believed they were killed, according to authorities.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to the couple’s home after Spencer Tepe failed to show up for work that morning. Both Tepe and his wife were found shot to death in the home, but two minor children were found unharmed.

The criminal complaint gives McKee’s address in Lincoln Park in Chicago. According to Columbus news station WCMH, McKee was previously listed as a surgeon at Rockford’s OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. As of Sunday, his online entry appears to have been removed by the hospital.

Online court records from Franklin County show the future Monique Tepe filed for divorce from McKee in 2017 and that they had no children.