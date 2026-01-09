Shaw Local

St. Mary Immaculate Parish School to hold Galabration fundraiser

St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield (Photo by)

By Kevin Newberry

St. Mary Immaculate Parish School in Plainfield will hold its Galabration fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 31.

The event will be from 7 to 11 p.m. at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville.

This annual adults-only night of entertainment, dinner, games, and live and silent auctions will support the community’s children.

Tickets for this event are $110 each or $1,300 for a table of 12.

Proceeds from this event go directly to the school’s fundraising budget. Popular auction items will include concert tickets, sporting event tickets and theater tickets.

