Tolls on cars haven’t been raised in years – is a hike coming in 2026?

Illinois tollway Chief Engineer Manar Nashif, center, and other officials provided an update last November on construction of I-490, which will stretch from Franklin Park to Des Plaines. (Marni Pyke)

For years, the Illinois Tollway has looked to 2027 as a game-changing moment, when Tri-State repairs wrap up and a pivotal new road, I-490, opens.

But 2026 will be similarly consequential, as the agency announces a new capital program and votes on whether to increase tolls. Here’s a closer look at what’s next:

“Moving forward in 2026, we’ll continue working closely with our partners and customers to ensure the new investments in our next capital program are intentional and reflect the needs of our communities to deliver lasting value,” Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse told the Daily Herald in December.

Rouse pledged “robust public discussion” on the funding plan and new toll rates for passenger and commercial vehicles.

However, “the Illinois tollway has not raised passenger vehicle toll rates for more than a decade,” Rouse noted. “Any adjustments considered by the tollway board are intended to keep pace with rising costs and support critical system upgrades and maintenance.”

The Illinois General Assembly stole some of the agency’s thunder this fall when lawmakers approved a transit rescue bill with a provision hiking tolls by 45 cents for cars in 2027 to fund a tollway capital program.

The tollway has since clarified that, according to state law, any capital plan and related toll changes are subject to approval by its board of directors.

“We have to know what we’re funding, we have to understand what is required to keep our system in a state of good repair, and then where the capital investments are needed throughout our region,” Rouse said.

Priorities include economic development, improving safety and mobility, and strengthening connections between communities, she explained.

The legislation signed Dec. 16 by Gov. JB Pritzker, who appoints the tollway board, also seeks a 30% spike on commercial vehicle tolls in 2027. That prompted pushback from trucking industry leaders who pointed out they already pay incremental increases annually.

The measure also would impose toll increases tied to the Consumer Price Index every two years starting in 2029.

Rouse stressed that no decisions have been made and the 2026 budget “does not include funding for the next capital program or a passenger vehicle toll rate increase.”

Under current law, she added, 100% of toll revenue remains dedicated to tollway operations, maintenance and capital improvements, and none will go to transit.

The last hike came in 2012, after the tollway board made the controversial decision to nearly double tolls to fund what is now a 15-year, $16 billion capital program that included building I-490 around the western side of O’Hare International Airport.

So, what big projects are in the new capital program?

Rouse didn’t provide details but stressed it will reflect input from stakeholders across the metro region.

“This next plan is about the future of our region. Strong infrastructure means people can get to work, businesses can grow, and communities can stay connected.”

Another goal is modernizing the system to improve safety, she said.

Some 2025 milestones included opening a fly-under ramp moving northbound Tri-State (I-294) drivers to westbound I-290 in November, and debuting a new ramp from southbound I-294 to County Line Road in the Elmhurst area, with access to North Avenue.

What’s coming in 2026?

Work will continue on building I-490, upgrading the Central Tri-State between I-55 and Cermak Road, and fixing the tangled interchange of I-290/I-88, Chief Engineer Manar Nashif said.

That includes installing more Smart Road digital signs on the Tri-State and building ramps at the nexus of I-490 and Route 390 near O’Hare.

“When it’s all said and done, it’s going to pull traffic off the local system,” Nashif said.

Another focus is removing outdated toll collection infrastructure, such as barriers at I-294 on Golf Road in Des Plaines, and I-90 at Barrington Road.

