Northern Illinois will see snow, slick roads starting Tuesday and again on New Year’s Eve

Snow is likely this afternoon and evening and again on Wednesday across much of northern Illinois.

Not much accumulation is expected, but the snow and wind combination will impact travel on both days, the National Weather Service said.

A couple of hours of light snow will begin late Tuesday afternoon, which could result in hazardous road conditions, particularly on untreated roads.

Plan accordingly if traveling later today or this evening and on New Year’s Eve.

Otherwise, expect seasonably cold conditions to start 2026.