Northern Illinois will see snow, slick roads starting Tuesday and again on New Year’s Eve

Traffic moves slowly along Plainfield Road due to slick road conditions and low visibility as the snow hits Joliet at the start of the evening rush hour. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Joliet.

A couple hours of light snow will begin late Tuesday afternoon that could result in hazardous road conditions, particularly untreated roads. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

By Judy Harvey

Snow is likely this afternoon and evening and again on Wednesday across much of northern Illinois.

Not much accumulation is expected, but the snow and wind combination will impact travel on both days, the National Weather Service said.

A couple of hours of light snow will begin late Tuesday afternoon, which could result in hazardous road conditions, particularly on untreated roads.

Plan accordingly if traveling later today or this evening and on New Year’s Eve.

Otherwise, expect seasonably cold conditions to start 2026.

Portions of northern Illinois will see more snow beginning late afternoon Tuesday and again on Wednesday, causing some slick roads.

Portions of northern Illinois will see more snow beginning late afternoon Tuesday and again on Wednesday. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.