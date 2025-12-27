How Chicago Bears’ Josh Blackwell found a niche on special teams to make game-winning plays

Josh Blackwell patiently waited for his moment as he lined up on the field at Soldier Field.

Blackwell knew his assignment late in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bears prepared to attempt an onside kick against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 20. He was the ricochet player. If the Bears knocked the ball loose, Blackwell had to be ready to pounce.

The kick developed the way the Bears had practiced it many times before. Kicker Cairo Santos kicked the ball and it went straight toward Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs near the sideline. When the ball bounced through Doubs’ arms, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive end Daniel Hardy both landed on top of him as they fought for it.

That’s when Blackwell acted on instinct. Blackwell followed the ball and bided his time. As soon as he saw the ball laying there next to Doubs on the field, Blackwell pounced on it and recovered it.

Chicago went on to score on the ensuing possession to force overtime before walking it off in overtime for a 22-16 win.

“I thought that was arguably one of the best games I’ve been a part of,” Blackwell told Shaw Local News Network. “Incredible environment and to help win the game is always special.”

It wasn’t the first time Blackwell had found a way to make an impact for the Bears on special teams.

Blackwell spearheaded the Bears’ first comeback win of the season in Week 4 when he blocked the Las Vegas Raiders’ go-ahead field goal attempt in the final minute. He also made an impressive play to down a punt at the 1 yard line in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

So when Blackwell landed on the ball during the onside kick attempt against the Packers, Bears coaches weren’t surprised. Blackwell had a knack for being at the right place at the right time.

“We feel like he’s one of the best special teams players in the NFL right now, whether he gets that recognition or not publicly, I don’t know,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “Yet, he’s a part of our success as a team, our special teams unit as a whole, he’s really found quite a niche there.”

Blackwell found that niche in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles had originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. He came to Chicago after the Bears claimed him off waivers at the end of training camp after the Eagles had released him.

That’s when Blackwell decided he had to carve out a spot for himself on the Bears roster. Blackwell wanted to make an impact defensively as a cornerback. But the Bears coaching staff at the time saw Blackwell’s athleticism as an asset on special teams and started to play him there.

He started a couple games at cornerback over the last three seasons as he primarily served as a backup in the Bears’ secondary. But a majority of his snaps came on special teams.

“It was a matter of just finding a way onto the field,” Blackwell said. “Started with special teams and kind of stuck. So ever since then, I’ve just kind of made it a priority to continue to work hard and when my number is called to make the play.”

Browns Bears Football Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell (39) in front of Jaylon Jones (33) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago earlier this month. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

That mindset continued when the Bears’ new coaching staff took over this season.

When Johnson retained Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower onto his staff, Hightower knew how valuable Blackwell was on special teams. But Blackwell wanted to prove to the rest of the coaching staff that he had a niche on the roster.

He studied and practiced hard in order to be ready ready, whether it was on defense or special teams.

“You always had to be locked in and make sure that you’re when your number is called, execute the same way as a starter,” Blackwell said. “So for me, I kind of approach everything the same way and make sure that I’m ready whenever my number is called special teams or defense.”

His number hasn’t gotten called much on defense. Chicago has dealt with plenty of injuries to its secondary this season. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon have all been for parts of the year.

Despite that, Blackwell has earned three defensive snaps this season heading into Week 17 despite the Bears’ run of different injuries to its secondary.

But Blackwell hasn’t been deterred in the defensive inactivity. He worked hard on the defensive scout team and special teams to be ready whenever his moment arrived.

“He is dialed in, taking notes, unbelievable when it comes to asking the right questions, and looking further past just his assignment,” Hightower said. “Knowing what all other 10 guys are doing around him. And he’s been playing at an All-Pro level slash Pro Bowl — however you wanna say that level — since he’s been here, so I think he’s just got a knack for it. Like he is special. He’s really special."

The Bears will need him to continue to be special as they prepare for their first playoff run since 2020 in a couple weeks. But first, Chicago is focused on securing its first NFC North title over the last two weeks of the regular season, starting with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Blackwell will play a major role in that, whatever his role is. He’ll most likely pounce on opportunity to make an impact whenever it comes.

“I just kind of come in every day, keep my head down and just work the same way,” Blackwell said. “Kind of keep it as humble as possible and try to win as many games as possible.”