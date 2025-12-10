Illinois winter heat disconnection rule now in effect

Customers whose electric or gas service has already been disconnected should contact their utility directly to see if they qualify for reconnection at less than the full amount owed, the Illinois Commerce Commission said in Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Mike Mendenhall)

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is reminding customers that the state’s winter weather rule is in effect now through March 31.

The winter weather rule limits utilities from disconnecting eligible customers who use electric or gas as their primary source of home heating.

“Illinois winters are known for frigid temperatures and frequent snowfall. The winter weather rule protects customers who might otherwise struggle to stay warm during the coldest months of the year,” ICC Chairman Doug Scott said in a news release from his office.

The winter weather rule protects residential customers from disconnections when temperatures are forecasted to be at or below 32°F, and on days preceding holidays and weekends when the forecast is expected to drop to freezing, the release said.

Residential customers or master-metered apartment buildings who used gas or electricity as the primary source of space heating equipment during the previous winter cannot be disconnected for non-payment unless:

• the utility has offered the customer a Deferred Payment Agreement (DPA) with a maximum down payment of 10 percent;

• provided the customer with contact information for public and private aid agencies;

• the customer refused to enter a DPA;

• and all disconnection notices provisions have been met.

Heating assistance

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) participants, electric space heating customers, and military personnel and veterans cannot be disconnected if they fall behind on their utility bills, the release said.

The rule excludes disconnections related to theft, tampering, or safety, according to the ICC.

Households struggling to pay their utility bills are encouraged to apply for LIHEAP annually.

Customers with past due balances should contact their utility to enroll in a deferred payment program, the ICC said.

Customers whose electric or gas service has already been disconnected should contact their utility directly to see if they qualify for reconnection at less than the full amount owed, the ICC release said.

Ameren, Nicor, North Shore, and Peoples Gas natural gas customers and ComEd electric customers who qualify for LIHEAP or whose incomes are at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for a monthly discount on their bills through the state’s low-income discount rates.

Enrollment in the above programs is free of charge, and customers can access LIHEAP benefits regardless of immigration status, the ICC said.

Contact the ICC’s Consumer Services Division at 1-800-524-0795 for further guidance or to file a complaint against a utility.