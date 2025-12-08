Flu, COVID-19 immunization rates down in Illinois

The number of Illinois residents who have received the flu shot through the end of November 2025 is at 21.9%, down from this time a year ago. (Photo provided)

Only 1 in 5 Illinois residents has received the flu vaccine, and only 5% have received the updated COVID-19 shot, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

Respiratory virus cases still are relatively low across the state, but they are slowly trending upward, according to the IDPH data.

The number of residents who have received the flu shot through the end of November was at 21.9%, down 4% from this time a year ago and reflecting a consistent downward trend in people getting vaccinated over the past five years.

A demographic breakdown shows the number of Illinois residents who have received the flu vaccine as of the beginning of December. (Image provided by Illinois Department of Public Health)

The highest rate of people being immunized against the flu by the end of November was 30.2% in 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of those who have received the flu vaccine – 47.5% – are people 65 and older. The next group with the highest rate is children ages 6 months to 4 years old, at 23.2%, followed by adults ages 50 to 64 at 21%.

Nationally, 39% of adults to date have received the flu shot, according to the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last season, flu vaccination reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 78% for children, COVID-19 vaccines cut hospitalizations among seniors almost in half, and RSV protection prevented almost 90% of infant hospitalizations, according to a news release from the IDPH.

The 2024-2025 flu season was a high-severity season and saw 280 pediatric flu deaths, the highest number reported in a nonpandemic flu season since child deaths became notifiable in 2004.

Flu immunization rates in northern Illinois as of Dec. 1

Bureau – 20.3%

Cook – 23.3%

DeKalb – 19.7%

DuPage – 26.5%

Grundy – 16.2%

Kane – 22.4%

Kankakee – 15.7%

Kendall – 21%

Lake – 26.3%

La Salle – 20.9%

Lee – 15.7%

McHenry – 22.4%

Ogle – 17.8%

Putnam – 20.2%

Whiteside – 12.9%

Will – 19.9%

COVID-19 immunization rates in northern Illinois as of Nov. 1

COVID-19 immunization rates statewide through the end of October, the latest information posted by the IDPH, show only 5.1% of the population getting the vaccine.

Adults ages 65 and older have the highest rate of being immunized at 16.6%. The lowest rate is among children ages 5 to 17 at 1.2%.

Bureau – 3.9%

Cook – 5.8%

DeKalb – 4.3%

DuPage – 6.3%

Grundy – 3%

Kane – 5.1%

Kankakee – 3%

Kendall – 3.6%

Lake – 6.8%

La Salle – 4.2%

Lee – 3.8%

McHenry – 5.2%

Ogle – 3.7%

Putnam – 4.3%

Whiteside – 3.6%

Will – 4.1%