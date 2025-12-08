Arctic blast to hit northern Illinois: Wind chills could plunge to -20 this weekend

A mother and her child admire the Christmas trees at Plainfield’s holiday kickoff Grinchmas on the Green on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2025 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Northern Illinois is staring down another blast of bitter Arctic air later this week, capping off what has already been one of the most aggressive starts to winter in decades.

After a brief warmup Tuesday into early Wednesday, with temperatures temporarily climbing above freezing, a strong clipper system will sweep across the Midwest and open the door to a much sharper and longer-lasting push of cold air. Forecasters expect temperatures to tumble through the latter half of the week, with single-digit lows looking increasingly likely across much of the region this weekend. Some areas could even dip below zero.

A look at the cold weather coming to northern Illinois December 12-14 (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Wind chills will be the bigger story. As a surge of northwesterly winds follows an arctic front late week, “feels-like” temperatures may plunge toward minus 20 at times, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. The National Weather Service warns that the pattern of fast-moving disturbances will keep winds elevated and the cold firmly entrenched through at least Sunday.

The incoming cold comes as the Chicago area is already off to a remarkable start to the snow season. O’Hare has recorded 17.1 inches so far, the quickest start since 1978, and nearly as much as fell during the entire 2024–25 winter. Rockford is keeping pace with 17.1 inches of its own, marking the fastest start since reliable records began in 1905.

A look at the snowfall so far in the 2025-26 winter season in northern Illinois (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Before the deep freeze sets in, Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring a round of rainfall as temperatures briefly surge into the 30s and lower 40s. As colder air races back in on Wednesday, rain may flip to snow, though accumulation is uncertain due to limited moisture.

The bottom line for the end of the week: prepare for the coldest air of the season so far, and potentially the harshest stretch northern Illinois has seen in several years.