Snow totals: More than 7 inches in parts of northern Illinois as storm moves out

Gavin Brady-Bailey, 2-years-old, admires a Christmas tree at Plainfield’s holiday kickoff Grinchmas on the Green on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2025 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

A fast-moving clipper system dropped a widespread band of snow across northern Illinois overnight into Sunday morning, leaving several communities with 6 inches or more and creating hazardous travel conditions before tapering off.

The highest totals came from McHenry, Kane and Lake counties, where multiple towns reported more than 6.5 inches. Lighter amounts were recorded farther south toward the I-80 corridor.

Here are the latest snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service as of mid-morning Sunday:

Snowfall totals:

• Sleepy Hollow: 7.1 inches

• Lindenhurst: 7 inches

• Capron: 7 inches

• Oregon: 7 inches

• Woodstock: 6.6 inches

• Elgin: 6.6 inches

• Lanark: 6.5 inches

• Pecatonica: 6.4 inches

• Mount Carroll: 6.4 inches

• Campton Hills: 6.4 inches

• Harvard: 6.2 inches

• Bull Valley: 6.2 inches

• Cherry Valley: 6.1 inches

• Sterling: 6 inches

• Genoa: 6 inches

• Erie: 6 inches

• Chana: 5.9 inches

• Sycamore: 5.8 inches

• McHenry: 5.7 inches

• Lakewood: 5.6 inches

• DeKalb: 5.5 inches

• Trout Valley: 5.2 inches

• Glen Ellyn: 5 inches

• Crystal Lake: 5 inches

• Maple Park: 5 inches

• Batavia: 5 inches

• St. Charles: 5 inches

• Wheaton: 4.8 inches

• Cortland: 4.8 inches

• Elmhurst: 4.7 inches

• Geneva: 4.6 inches

• Aurora: 4.5 inches

• O’Hare Airport: 4 inches

• Midway Airport: 3.6 inches

• Boulder Hill: 3.3 inches

• Yorkville: 2.8 inches

• Plainfield: 2.3 inches

• Joliet: 2.2 inches

• Mendota: 1.9 inches

• New Lenox: 1.5 inches

• Ottawa: 1.3 inches

• Kankakee: 0.8 inches

Snow is expected to diminish through late morning, though lake-effect snow may redevelop into the afternoon and evening, mainly near the Illinois–Indiana border. Most additional accumulations should remain under an inch.