‘Clipper Express’ to bring frequent snow chances to northern Illinois next week

Northern Illinois is about to settle in for a long stretch of cold, active winter weather as a series of fast-moving disturbances known as Alberta Clippers aim at the region through next week. Snow chances will return every other day starting late Saturday and continuing well into the workweek.

Friday began with single-digit temperatures across much of the area, though forecasters say increasing south-southwesterly winds will help boost afternoon highs into the mid- to upper 20s.

Those winds may become blustery later Friday and Friday evening, raising the possibility of isolated blowing or drifting snow in open areas.

A brief round of light snow or patchy freezing drizzle is possible Friday night, mainly north of I-80, according to the weather service.

A look at potential snow clippers hitting northern Illinois next week (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

The more impactful weather arrives Saturday night into Sunday, when the first in a parade of clippers moves through.

While moisture is limited, steady light snow is likely overnight with rates up to a quarter-inch per hour. Most locations should see 1 to 2 inches by midday Sunday, with localized 3-inch totals possible. Sunday afternoon could bring lake-effect snow.

Additional clipper systems are expected Monday night through the end of next week, bringing periodic snow chances and continued cold. Highs will bounce briefly into the 30s midweek before plunging again into the teens and 20s.