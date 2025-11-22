CDC website changed to contradict science that vaccines don’t cause autism; IDPH blasts decision

FILE - A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine prepared for use in a trial at St. George's University hospital in London, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (Alastair Grant/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health recently released a statement regarding changes made to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The website changes included a change in language to contradict the longtime scientific conclusion that vaccines do not cause autism. The CDC “vaccine safety” webpage was updated on Wednesday, saying “the statement ‘Vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim.”

In response, IDPH director Sameer Vohra, M.D. released the following statement:

“In Illinois, we follow scientific evidence, and the science is clear: vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives. Unfortunately, the nation is seeing our federal government, once again, reject established research and cause confusion about long-debunked claims between autism and vaccines. Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website was changed to add inaccurate information linking vaccines to autism.”

“More than 40 high-quality studies, involving millions of individuals, have shown no link between vaccines and autism. At the same time, both real-world experience and decades of research confirm that vaccines safely and reliably prevent diseases like Measles, Influenza, Chickenpox, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Polio, and more. Without vaccination, these infections can lead to severe complications including pneumonia, brain swelling, paralysis, and death.”

“Disinformation not only undermines trust; it may discourage families from seeking the protection that routine immunizations provide. It also perpetuates harmful stigma against individuals with autism and their families, while doing nothing to advance scientific understanding. People with autism are valued members of our communities, and they deserve our respect.”

“In Illinois, we remain committed to evidence-based practices and credible, transparent communication. For more information about vaccines, visit the IDPH Immunization page or ask your healthcare provider.”