Illinois SNAP recipients to get full benefits by next week

A cashier scans groceries, including produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), at a grocery store in Baltimore, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

With the federal government shutdown now ended, Illinois residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to see their full benefits restored by the end of next week.

The Illinois Department of Human Services said on Thursday it anticipates the remaining benefit payments through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be made over the coming days, with all SNAP recipients receiving their full November benefits by Thursday, Nov. 20.

“The lapse in SNAP funding created unnecessary hardship for 1.9 million Illinoisans and businesses who rely on this federally funded program,” the IDHS said in a news release.

“The crisis was entirely avoidable – the Trump Administration had the funding to fully support SNAP but chose not to, putting tens of millions of Americans at risk of hunger," the release stated.

About 1.9 million Illinois residents are enrolled in SNAP this year.