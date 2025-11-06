22 – yes, 22 – candidates running for Durbin’s Senate seat

From left: U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, U.S. Rep Robin Kelly of Lynwood and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. (Photos provided by campaigns)

Barring successful petition objections, the roster is complete for governor and U.S. Senate candidates in the March 17, 2026, primary.

The final day of petition filing Monday punctuated the start of what will be a raucous contest for U.S. Sen Dick Durbin’s seat, with 22 hopefuls. The 80-year-old Springfield Democrat is bowing out when his term ends in 2027.

Democratic front-runners are U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly of Lynwood and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton of Chicago.

Springfield attorney Don Tracy, a Republican, joined the fray on Friday. Tracy is well-known in GOP circles after several years serving as state party chair.

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy. (Capitol News Illinois)

Other Republicans in the hunt include: university instructor Cary Capparelli of Chicago; CaSándra Claiborne of Chicago; retired IT professional Casey Chlebek of Lake Forest; Jeannie Evans of Chicago; John Goodman, a veteran from Des Plaines; occupational therapist Pamela Denise Long of Edwardsville; and Chicago author Jimmy Lee Tillman II.

Additional Democrats aiming for the senate include: former congressional aide and Chicagoan Steve Botsford; attorney Sean Brown of Orland Park; nonprofit executive Awisi Bustos of Springfield; Chicagoan Jonathan Dean, a lawyer; veteran Adam Delgado of Chicago; engineer Bryan Maxwell of Urbana; Chicago teacher Robert Palmer; Chicago teacher Kevin Ryan; Jump Shepherd of North Riverside, an electrician; Chicagoan Christopher Swann, a manager at Feed America; and Dolton pastor Anthony Williams.

Gubernatorial stakes

A posse of Republicans are squaring off to face Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, who is seeking a third term, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Gov. JB Pritzker is seeking a third term. (Capitol News Illinois)

GOP primary candidates include conservative former state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer and business owner from Xenia, who challenged Chicagoan Pritzker in 2022.

He’s joined by fellow Republicans Ted Dabrowski of Wilmette, the former president of media/research company Wirepoints; DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick of Woodridge; Broadview resident Gregg Moore; video gambling business owner Rick Heidner of Barrington Hills; Joseph Severino of Lake Forest; and Max Solomon of Hazel Crest.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251104/illinois-state-politics/22-yes-22-candidates-running-for-durbins-senate-seat-7-seek-gop-governor-nomination/