IHDA announces $15 Million for Home Improvement and Repairs for Illinois Housing

Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County home repair coordinator Kal Rihawi hands off new siding to a volunteer for veteran Robin Waltrip's home. (Michelle Meyer)

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) this week announced $15 million in grants to 34 local government and nonprofit organizations to administer the state’s Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP). Through HRAP, eligible homeowners can receive up to $50,000 to make critical health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes. The funding will assist approximately 400 homeowners in 28 counties statewide.

“Everyone deserves a safe, accessible place to live, and through this critical investment in our working families, Illinois is helping its residents repair, improve, and preserve the special places they call home,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a news release. “Homes are full of memories - they’re generational gathering spaces and places for community. With tariffs and rising costs, this is a critical resource for Illinois families, and I encourage all qualified homeowners to apply for this valuable program.”

To qualify, homeowners must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, current on their mortgage, and own a single-family home in need of rehabilitation. Eligible repairs through HRAP include:

• Addressing mechanical, electrical, structural, or plumbing deficiencies that pose health or safety risks.

• Accessibility modifications for residents with disabilities or mobility challenges.

• A “roof-only” option is available for homes without additional major issues.

HRAP is funded by IHDA but administered through local governments, intergovernmental agencies, and nonprofit organizations that have experience administering housing rehabilitation programs. IHDA received 44 applications from throughout Illinois and, after a competitive scoring process, approved awards to 34 local governments and organizations. This includes 10 new grantee communities and four new counties being serviced through HRAP for the first time.

Homeowners can apply for HRAP through a grantee organization that serves their area. These organizations can provide information on eligibility and their application process. Some grantees may already have waiting lists, so funding does not guarantee availability for local homeowners interested in applying for HRAP.

Home Repair and Accessibility Program Round 2 Grantees

Community Contacts Inc., in Kane County, $360,000

Will County: $360,000

DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity: $500,000

Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity: $500,000

North West Housing Partnership in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and McHenry counties: $500,000

The Neighbor Project in Kane, Kendall, and DuPage counties: $600,000

Will County Center for Community Concerns: $400,000

Will County Habitat for Humanity: $400,000

Contact information for each organization is available on IHDA’s website, www.ihda.org. Households residing in areas not currently served by HRAP are encouraged to contact a HUD-certified housing counseling agency to discuss their local options.