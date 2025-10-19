1.9 million Illinois residents could lose food aid Nov. 1 if shutdown continues

About 1.9 million Illinois residents could lose access to food assistance on Nov. 1 if the federal government shutdown continues, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has told states it will not fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November unless the Trump administration and Congress reach an agreement to reopen the government.

Because SNAP is entirely federally funded, the state of Illinois has no budgetary capacity to cover the payments, according to a news release from IDHS.

The state distributes more than $350 million in SNAP benefits each month to more than 1 million households, the release said.

“SNAP is a proven, time-tested program, one that protects children and families from going hungry,” IDHS Secretary Dulce M. Quintero said in a statement. “The federal government needs to ensure families receive their benefits on November 1, so their livelihoods are not disrupted.”

SNAP benefits support households that include children, older adults, and people with disabilities. The breakdown is as follows:

• 37% SNAP households have older adults

• 45% SNAP households have children

• 44% SNAP households have a person with a disability

Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said in the release from IDHS that the loss of SNAP funding could have ripple effects across local economies.

“With grocers in many communities already struggling to keep their doors open, the elimination of this vital support puts entire communities at risk of losing access to fresh and healthy food,” Karr said.

If federal leaders approve a budget that includes SNAP appropriations by Nov. 1, state officials said benefits would continue without interruption.

IDHS said it will continue to provide updates through its website at www.dhs.state.il.us, text alerts, and mailed notices.